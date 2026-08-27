Photos: Zoe Kypri Joins 40D on Sondela Recordings Single HOLDING ON

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UK label and event series Sondela Recordings has released a new single titled 'Holding On,' featuring UK vocalist and songwriter Zoe Kypri, Mozambican-born producer 40D, and German-based producer MSHU.













































Zoe brings a strong track record across both the underground and wider house scene, with performances spanning sold-out Ronnie Scott's shows, Glastonbury, Royal Albert Hall and more.

Mozambican-born producer 40D draws on a diverse musical palette spanning Afro House, Deep House, Techno and Disco, alongside the influence of Marrabenta, a traditional Mozambican genre.

For MSHU, his production techniques channel inspirations from early Kraftwerk to modern favourites Butch, Oxia and the prodigal sounds of Sven Väth. His latest direction leans into these percussion-led, tribal-infused grooves.

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