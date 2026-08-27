Photos: Till High Releases Debut EP EL CAMBAMBERO via Cinq Music

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Colombian artist Till High showcases a diverse body of work on his debut EP, EL CAMBAMBERO, out now via Cinq Music, a GoDigital Music company. The six-track project finds the Barranquilla native blending Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggaetón and Afro-R&B with tropical percussion and the energy of Colombia's Caribbean coast.















EL CAMBAMBERO serves as the culmination of Till High's recent run of releases, bringing together singles including 'COco loCO,' 'Empaquitao,' 'CAleto VELvet,' 'BOLLITO' and 'cuLE viaJE' alongside the project's newest material. At the center of the project is 'PonTE truCHA,' a vibrant, rhythm-forward track that exemplifies Till High's ability to blend global Afro sounds with the personality and cultural language of Colombia's Caribbean region. The song adds another dimension to an EP designed for late-night celebrations, communal energy and a carefree spirit that defines Till High's artistic world.

The EP follows a pivotal stretch for Till High, including a recent performance at BIME Bogotá's BIME Live Showcase, where he introduced his music to an international music-industry audience. The appearance comes amid an active 2026 release run as he continues to establish his sound and identity within Colombia's evolving Afro-urban scene.

As a Barranquilla native who was born and raised in Colombia, Till High has a deeply personal connection to the communities impacted by the recent earthquake. Alongside Cinq Music Group, he is contributing directly to relief efforts through a local collection point he knows and trusts.

'Colombia is home to me, so seeing what has happened is very difficult. I wanted to contribute personally alongside Cinq's support and do what I could to help people and communities who have been affected,' says Till High. 'The timing around this EP release also gave an opportunity to use my platform to bring more attention to what's happening, but this isn't about the music. It's about supporting the people who need it. I hope our contribution can play a small part and encourage others to help as well.'

With EL CAMBAMBERO, Till High brings these sounds and influences together in a project that reflects where he comes from while pointing toward where he's headed next. The EP is available across all major streaming and digital platforms.

Tracklist

BOLLITO

cuLE viaJE

CAleto VELvet

emPaquiTAO

COco loCO

ponTE truCHA

About Till High

Till High is an urban and Afro-Latino artist from Barranquilla, Colombia, shaped by Caribbean energy and a contemporary Afro-Latin sensibility, with a modern aesthetic and global outlook. His music fuses rhythm, sensuality, and the natural way of speaking on the coast, translating a local, familiar language into a universal listening experience.

Guided by the natural flow of the Caribbean, Till High builds an artistic universe where flavor, elegance, and warmth are felt before they are explained. His music carries the cadence, expressions, and attitude of the coast, conveyed organically through rhythm and melody, allowing even those unfamiliar with the language to connect with its emotion and energy. Each release communicates freedom, movement, and a lasting emotional and sensory connection.

With a clear vision and a defined identity, Till High represents a new expression of Colombia's Caribbean coast—confident, authentic, and current. His sound remains rooted in its origins while fully engaging with the present, developed within the creative universe of TURBONERD: a framework where instinct, culture, and contemporary expression converge.

A collective has taken shape, defined by cultural confidence and a deep connection to its roots. Till High's music serves as a form of recognition, turning rhythm and movement into a shared affirmation of identity, presence, and heritage—steady, alive, and intact.

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