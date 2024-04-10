Photos: TONY BENNETT: A LIFE WELL LIVED Exhibition Open Ahead of Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Julien’s Auctions opened today its exhibition of Tony Bennett: A Life Well Lived, featuring exceptional highlights of their two-day auction event honoring the music and art of the twenty-time GRAMMY Award-Winning maestro, artist and beloved New Yorker.

This free exhibition open to the public from 6pm-11pm ET will be on display Wednesday, April 10th through Tuesday, April 16th before its live auction, following Jazz at Lincoln Center’s star studded gala honoring Tony Bennett, on Thursday, April 18th and Friday, April 19th, 2024 in the legendary pop jazz vocalist’s birthplace of New York at Ertegun Jazz Hall of Fame in Jazz at Lincoln Center, fifth floor and online HERE.

Fans of the music legend can discover his remarkable legacy at this one-of-kind exhibition featuring Tony Bennett’s historic items created by David Korins, the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated designer, whose work has been featured in some of the most successful stage and television productions and museum exhibitions and immersive experiences including Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Immersive Van Gogh, Here Lies Love, 91st and the 94th Annual Academy Awards® and the revival of The Who’s Tommy which just opened on Broadway.

The exhibition will feature items from the auction such as Bennett’s acclaimed original artwork such as “Charlie Parker” and “Central Park” watercolor paintings; sketches of Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Art Blakey, Charles Mingus, and other icons and New York jazz venues including The Blue Note, Carnegie Tavern and Village West Club; record awards; a letter from Martin Luther King Jr. thanking him for his performance at Selma march and notes and letters from Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Louis Armstrong, Irving Berlin, and other music giants; Library of Congress Living Legend medallion; 2005 Kennedy Center Honor award; portraits of Tony Bennett by David Hockney and Ian Wright; Amy Winehouse signed and inscribed sheet music to "Body and Soul;” Lady Gaga & Frank Sinatra gifted Cartier watches; Stevie Wonder’s harmonica used on "For Once In My Life" duet with Bennett, microphone, and other musical items.

See the photos below!