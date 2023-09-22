Photos: Pasek & Paul Perform at The ASCAP Foundation's 12th Annual 'We Write the Songs' at the Library of Congress

Yesterday, members of ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, celebrated their works at The ASCAP Foundation’s 12th annual “We Write the Songs” concert. As in previous years, 2023’s “We Write the Songs” event celebrated gifts from The ASCAP Foundation to the Library of Congress of the original manuscripts, lead sheets, lyrics sheets, photos and letters of some of America’s greatest creators of words and music; gifts which have continued since 2009.

The event was co-hosted by The Library of Congress, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and The ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams, taking place at the historic Coolidge Auditorium. The evening featured renowned songwriters and producers performing hit songs they wrote or co-wrote. Producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri delivered his “Confessions/Confessions Part II” (Usher) and “We Belong Together” (Mariah Carey); hit pop songwriter Madison Love performed “Kings & Queens” (Ava Max) and “Turbulence” (P!nk); Broadway and screen songwriting duo Pasek & Paul shined on their “Waving Through a Window” (from Dear Evan Hansen) and “This is Me” (The Greatest Showman); contemporary Christian artist and newly announced ASCAP Golden Note Award honoree Matthew West sang “My Jesus” (Anne Wilson) and “Truth Be Told”; and influential songwriting and production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis closed out the show with their chart-toppers “Human” (The Human League) and “Miss You Much” (Janet Jackson).

Attendance at this year’s concert included Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, including members of party leadership and committee chairs and ranking members. Talent was introduced with remarks from Rep. Mark Green (TN), who introduced West; Rep. Hank Johnson (GA), who introduced Dupri; Rep. Jerrold Nadler (NY), who introduced Pasek & Paul; and Congressional Songwriters Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Ted Lieu (CA), who introduced Love, and Rep. Ben Cline (VA), who introduced Jam and Lewis.

“To us music creators, the Library is the Fort Knox of our copyrights – thank you for being our allies in protecting creators’ rights,” said ASCAP President and Chairman Paul Williams, an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning songwriter. “We have ASCAP members from all 50 states, in each and every district of our great nation. Some of our songwriters and composers may not be household names, but their songs are instantly recognizable and beloved by millions, all thanks to the hard work they put in behind the scenes to soundtrack our lives.”

Photo Credit: Mariah Miranda/ASCAP