Photos: Michelle Kash Releases New Single SALVATION

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Singer-songwriter Michelle Kash is back with her most vulnerable, yet empowering, release to date: 'Salvation.' Written during a dark chapter of her life, 'Salvation' is a declaration of resilience, paired with the reminder that redemption is possible after unimaginable hardship.















Michelle was writing about transformation before she'd actually lived it, holding onto the belief that her salvation would come, even when she couldn't picture what it looked like. Not long after, that belief was put to the test.

While driving through New York City, an ambulance ran a red light with no siren on, causing a collision that left her with a traumatic brain injury, a severe concussion, and crippling migraines. Her sound and light sensitivity grew so severe that she spent months recovering in a darkened room, unsure whether she would break through or simply break. That recovery continues today, she still manages ongoing light and sound sensitivity, and rarely appears without sunglasses to shield her eyes from bright or flashing lights.

Feeling lost, disconnected, and stripped of her identity, Kash finished the track in isolation. Songwriting became her way through the darkness. That tension is baked into the sound itself: high energy, upbeat production paired with raw, vulnerable lyrics, mirroring the real contradiction of surviving a dark moment while still reaching for the light. It's an anthem for anyone who's had to scrape and dig for their last ounce of hope, a reminder that even in the deepest isolation, the light is coming, even if the journey to reach it is far from finished.

Michelle shares, 'I wrote 'Salvation' from the darkest room I've ever been in, physically and emotionally. I'm still very much in it, but turning that into a song I could dance to was one of the ways I've found moments of light along the way.”

Michelle has been back in the studio, but the work happens on her terms now, with breaks for the light sensitivity and migraines that remain part of her daily life.

Michelle first discovered her artistic voice through meditation, spiritual healing, and a period of personal transformation. The emotional transparency of her new single continues to define and shape her music, creating songs that are both immersive and deeply personal, and she plans to keep writing about this chapter as she continues to live through it.

Off the stage, Kash brings that same compassion to causes she believes in, supporting animal welfare, arts access, and organizations including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Janie's Fund, MusiCares, Animal Haven, One Simple Wish, and Second Chance Rescue NY.

About Michelle Kash

When Michelle Kash ponders the nature of her music, the New York-born, Los Angeles-based songstress likens it to a dimly lit room with torn lace. Her smoky, soulful vocals and cinematic alt-pop sounds crystallise in sultry, seductive emotional depth and intimate lyrics. Her unique tone and a sultry, yet poppy sound that appeals to a wide audience. This unfolds across a series of releases. In 2019, Michelle released her first single, 'Smoking Gun,' followed by 'Hurt Me,' a lush ballad about admitting a failing relationship. Her vocals float above an orchestral ambience that evokes naked melancholy. Michelle's hit single, a cover and reimagining of 'Personal Jesus' by Depeche Mode, rose to #4 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 2020. Growing up surrounded by art and creativity, Michelle gravitated to the language of music and poetry. She played piano and guitar, acted in dramas, and wrote poems. It wasn't until a desert retreat in Utah that Michelle found her voice and decided to further explore her passion for music. She joined the gospel choir at Expansion Church and performed her own music around venues in NY and LA. Michelle hosts her own collective performances in NY and LA, bringing artists together to create beautiful and expressive music. Beyond music, she is dedicated to the causes closest to her heart: her lifelong dedication to animal welfare and providing safety and opportunity for girls and women. In the end, Michelle forges a lasting connection in everything she does. 'When I listen to music, I don't feel alone anymore,' she says, 'I hope listeners walk away with the same feeling.'

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