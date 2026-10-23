Photos: John Williams, Boston Pops Release Holiday Recording
The John Williams Legacy Edition features festive orchestral arrangements on CD and 'Santa Red' vinyl.
John Williams and the Boston Pops Orchestra are releasing a holiday recording, We Wish You A Merry Christmas (John Williams Legacy Edition), out November 20, 2026 on Decca Classics on CD and LP.
The release celebrates the holiday season with John Williams and the Boston Pops. The beloved 1981 recording returns as part of the John Williams Legacy series, featuring festive orchestral favorites including 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas,' 'Carol of the Drum,' and 'The Twelve Days of Christmas,' newly reissued on CD and 'Santa Red' vinyl.
The album is available for pre-order.
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