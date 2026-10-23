 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: John Williams, Boston Pops Release Holiday Recording

The John Williams Legacy Edition features festive orchestral arrangements on CD and 'Santa Red' vinyl.

By:
Photos: John Williams, Boston Pops Release Holiday Recording

John Williams and the Boston Pops Orchestra are releasing a holiday recording, We Wish You A Merry Christmas (John Williams Legacy Edition), out November 20, 2026 on Decca Classics on CD and LP.

The release celebrates the holiday season with John Williams and the Boston Pops. The beloved 1981 recording returns as part of the John Williams Legacy series, featuring festive orchestral favorites including 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas,' 'Carol of the Drum,' and 'The Twelve Days of Christmas,' newly reissued on CD and 'Santa Red' vinyl.

The album is available for pre-order.

Photos: John Williams, Boston Pops Release Holiday Recording — photo 1 of 5

Photos: John Williams, Boston Pops Release Holiday Recording — photo 2 of 5

Photos: John Williams, Boston Pops Release Holiday Recording — photo 3 of 5
Stephan MoccioScenes From A Velvet Room (Deluxe Suite)Decca Records US(Digital)LISTEN

Photos: John Williams, Boston Pops Release Holiday Recording — photo 4 of 5

Photos: John Williams, Boston Pops Release Holiday Recording — photo 5 of 5
Eric WhitacreEternity in an HourDecca Classics (CD, LP, Digital)LISTEN

Recent Articles
Seth MacFarlane Commissions Fanfares for LA Chamber Orchestra
Seth MacFarlane Commissions Fanfares for LA Chamber Orchestra
9/25/2026
John Williams, 94, Surprises Fans by Conducting STAR WARS at His Own Tribute Concert
John Williams, 94, Surprises Fans by Conducting STAR WARS at His Own Tribute Concert
9/7/2026
Hollywood Bowl to Host AMADEUS in Concert, Lucy Dacus and More
Hollywood Bowl to Host AMADEUS in Concert, Lucy Dacus and More
8/18/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts