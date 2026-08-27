Phil Soussan to Release COSMO FIGHTER PART ONE EP on BraveWords Records

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Phil Soussan has announced his new EP COSMO FIGHTER PART ONE, to be released on BraveWords Records on November 13th. COSMO FIGHTER is no ordinary album. It will be unleashed as a trilogy of three EPs (Parts 1, 2, and 3). The first single and video for the track 'Fading Out' is available now. All pre-orders of the new EP on Bandcamp will be able to immediately download the first single. The first single, 'Fading Out' brings to the surface a sequencer styled bass line, a magnetic guitar riff, and a time change in the chorus that you neither expect nor understand. And the message that whoever chooses to oppress will one day become 'faded out' themselves.

Digital pre-order for COSMO FIGHTER PART ONE is available via Bandcamp. Fans can also RSVP to a free listening party at Bandcamp.

COSMO FIGHTER is a sonic roller coaster that forces listeners to reconfigure how they see the world. While it treats the listener with fierce respect, it plants subtle, haunting questions that linger long after the music fades. By the final track, the album clears out the background noise of modern society, leaving a profound, open mental space ready to be repopulated with life's true harmony.

Written, performed, produced, and mixed entirely by Phil, other than a few guest appearances, it was born from an unexpected moment of silence. Finding himself off the road and on a rare hiatus, he felt an aggressive creative pull, an inspiration calling him to once again venture boldly into the labyrinths of creativity.

'I started pulling from a vast reservoir of embryonic ideas,' he says. 'Looking around, I saw a world with no shortage of things about which to write. Pacing back and forth I had felt angry at the world, but I wasn't mad at it. I certainly didn't want to sound patronizing, but I had this urge to inspire people to wake up and realize that all truths rest in our own intelligence.'

The spark ignited a brilliant concept: a reality check delivered from the perspective of someone who has just returned from the future — THE COSMO FIGHTER.

'I'm not talking Sci-Fi here! …maybe only two or three years into the future' Phil clarifies. 'The Cosmo Fighter comes back into the present to recount what he has seen. Not that long ago, we were all so optimistic about what technology would bring to our lives. This character shows us that things will not always turn out as we imagine. It is entirely up to us to create our own destiny.'

'I put everything I could into these songs; pure thought at first can seem uncomfortable, like you are confronting hidden feelings and doubts, but as these ideas developed, they became purely honest. All of a sudden, song after song, I was not afraid to use the gravity of the subjects to influence the music. The album ranges from high energy, driving riffs to moments of heavy lucid calmness'

Track Listing

1. Fading Out

2. The More You Take

3. Fallen From Grace

4. Please Don't Make Me Wait

All songs written and recorded by Phil Soussan. Mixed and Mastered by Phil Soussan at Blue Cat Studios, Las Vegas. All instruments and vocals by Phil Soussan, except for the guitar solos on 'Please Don't Make Me Wait' by Richie Kotzen.

About Phil Soussan

For more than forty years, bassist, songwriter, and producer Phil Soussan has laid the sonic foundation upon which global rock-and-roll royalty has built its towers.

British born singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performer Phil Soussan has been involved in music since his school years in London, where he excelled studying classical violin and composition. His most notable memory of those days was performing at a private classical concert for HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Since then from rock and metal, to commercial and mainstream, Phil has worked with some of the biggest names in music and has earned himself a stellar reputation. Named by Mike Varney of Shrapnel Records as 'the most underrated bass player in the rock/blues world' he has played with a who's who of artists. As such he has been the driving force alongside titans such as Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Billy Idol, Vince Neil, Johnny Hallyday, Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, and John Waite.

As a songwriter, he is the master craftsman behind Ozzy Osbourne's mega-hit 'Shot in the Dark', he co-wrote Vince Neil's first solo album Exposed, and co-wrote guitarist Steve Lukather's solo album, LUKE. He followed that success by writing and arranging 'After You're Gone', the opening track for Toto on their Mindfields album, which earned a Grammy nomination.

'As a member of Simon Kirke's band on Swan Song Records we were managed by Peter Grant; that connection led to an invitation for me to play with Jimmy Page, who was in the process of igniting what was to become The Firm. After a one-off live TV appearance with an unrelated artist I received a call from Ozzy asking me to audition for his band. That was an enviable yet tough decision, whether to continue with Jimmy or to embark on a chapter with the great Ozzy!'

With that commenced a remarkable rock'n'roll rollercoaster ride. Submitting the song 'Shot in the Dark' as a last-minute addition to The Ultimate Sin album, no-one could have been prepared for the ensuing success. A Top-Ten single for many weeks on the Rock Charts, six months at #2 on the MTV music charts, a double platinum album and quite possibly the biggest tour of Ozzy's career, Phil found himself performing to many thousands of new generation Ozzy fans in sold out arenas world-wide. The now 150-million Spotify streamed song crossed Ozzy over into the mainstream, bringing Metal to the commercial masses, and the rest became history.

Jumping forward, and while currently anchoring the sensational rock band LAST IN LINE, Phil is turning the page on his most ambitious chapter yet.

About BraveWords Records

BraveWords Records has released albums by Crimson Glory, Alcatrazz, Bangalore Choir, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, The Chris Slade Timeline, Rhett Forrester and Rob Robbins, Prophets of Addiction, Jack Starr, ASKA and future releases from Storm Force Airforce, Lillian Axe, Colin Peterik and a new Alcatrazz studio album.

The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built a home for artists that includes global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media promotion and streaming opportunities, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records also has a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres.

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was launched in 2000. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site grew with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video streams.

For nearly 30 years, BraveWords has covered heavy metal for its dedicated fan base.

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