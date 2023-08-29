Peter Frampton Confirms New Dates on 'Never Say Never' Tour

Tickets will be available at 10 A.M. local time on Friday, September 1.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Peter Frampton Confirms New Dates on 'Never Say Never' Tour

Following his nationwide run of summer tour dates, Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will continue the Never Say Never Tour with a string of November shows. The tour kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace and includes stops at Austin, Texas’s Moody Theater, Birmingham, Alabama’s BJCC Concert Hall, Nashville, Tennessee’s Ryman Auditorium and more.  

“I wanted to thank all who came to the Never Say Never tour this summer. I can’t thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show!” says Frampton. “*Breaking news* I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I’m just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us.”

Tickets will be available at 10 A.M. local time on Friday, September 1 at frampton.com. See below for full tour routing.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Frampton, whose spring tour announcement was unexpected by fans. The legendary musician announced a farewell tour four years ago after a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, but with the aptly named Never Say Never Tour, Frampton is back, appearing on stages across America. 

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. Much love, Peter.”

Citi is the official card of the Peter Frampton: Never Say Never Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning August 30 at 10 A.M. local time until August 31 at 10 P.M. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Additionally, Frampton’s historic performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall will be released as a live album on September 1 via UMe—pre-order/pre-save here. The record features nine live performances with Frampton’s long-standing band of Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski and Steve Mackey, and includes tracks “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do?” and more. The legendary performance is currently streaming on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive.

Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM’s TEC Awards in 2019 and his album All Blues was #1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard’s Blues Chart. In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album Frampton Forgets The Words was released to widespread critical acclaim. 

Most recently, Frampton announced that on July 28 Intervention Records will release Frampton@50, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton’s essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton’s Camel and Frampton.

Frampton is also set to receive The Myositis Association’s Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award on September 9th during their annual ceremony in conjunction with TMA’s Annual Patient Conference in San Diego, CA between September 7-10. 

Later this year, Frampton will appear on Dolly Parton’s forthcoming album, Rockstar (out November 17), as the only artist featured on two tracks.

After 47 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide.

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

November 9—Louisville, KY—The Louisville Palace

November 11—Biloxi, MS—Hard Rock 

November 13—Austin, TX—ACL Live, Moody Theater

November 15—Sugar Land, TX—Smart Financial Centre

November 17—Thackerville, OK—Lucas Oil Live

November 18—Tulsa, OK—River Spirit Casino

November 20—Birmingham, AL—BJCC Concert Hall

November 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

photo credit: Austin Lord



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates Photo
Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates

Now, the seminal and now-legendary debut record, lovingly pressed onto vinyl will be made available officially for the first time. Originally released on Dreamworks records in 2002, it is seeing vinyl release from Canadian Indie powerhouse, Dine Alone Records, who have been releasing new music from both Sparta and Jim Ward since 2020.

2
Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single Cheap Fantastical Takedown Photo
Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown'

A limited edition 12” single featuring 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown' and two new songs, 'Millions of Billions' and 'Ghost & the Snakebite,' will be available exclusively at independent record stores on October 6. Pressed on opaque red vinyl at the state-of-the-art Citizen Vinyl pressing facility in Asheville, NC.

3
Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track Cubic Zirconia Photo
Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track 'Cubic Zirconia'

Following the runaway success and critical acclaim of her debut album ‘Cool Dry Place,’ the witty, playful and intuitive artist Katy Kirby has signed to ANTI- Records and is sharing her first track via the label, titled “Cubic Zirconia.” Watch the new music video now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

4
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares Easy To Leave Photo
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares 'Easy To Leave'

Kayslee’s songwriting credits on the soundtrack for the buzzworthy miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six – alongside tenured songwriters Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Cass McCombs, Ali Tamposi, Taylor Goldsmith, and others – landed a #1 spot on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and #10 on Top Album Sales.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Nola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago TomorrowNola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago Tomorrow
T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'
SCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD ReleaseSCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD Release
Rare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be AuctionedRare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be Auctioned

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON