Pet Shop Boys Announce Their New Studio Album HOTSPOT

Pet Shop Boys announce details of their highly anticipated new studio album, 'Hotspot', which will be released on 24th January 2020 on x2 Records/Kobalt.

'Hotspot' was mostly written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles and produced and mixed by Stuart Price. It features 10 brand new Tennant/Lowe tracks including previous single 'Dreamland' featuring Years & Years, released earlier this year, and new track 'Burning the heather' - which features Bernard Butler on guitar.

Pet Shop Boys say:

"We've written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound."

The album is the third instalment in the series of PSB albums produced by Stuart Price, following 'Electric' in 2013 and 'Super' in 2016. It will be available on CD, vinyl and digitally and is available to pre-order now.

Track-listing for 'Hotspot':

1. Will-o-the-wisp

2. You are the one

3. Happy people

4. Dreamland (featuring Years & Years)

5. Hoping for a miracle

6. I don't wanna

7. Monkey business

8. Only the dark

9. Burning the heather

10. Wedding in Berlin

The duo will also perform across the UK and Europe for their first-ever greatest hits tour - Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live - in May/June 2020. Beginning on Friday, May 1st at Berlin's Mercedes Benz Arena, the tour will see PSB perform at arenas across the continent and UK. Tickets available here.

Full tour schedule below:

Friday May 1st - Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin

Saturday May 2nd - König-Pilsener, Oberhausen

Tuesday May 5th - Forest National Arena, Brussels

Wednesday May 6th - AFAS Live, Amsterdam

Friday May 8th - Leipzig Arena, Leipzig

Sunday May 10th - Porsche Arena, Stuttgart

Tuesday May 12th - Gasometer, Vienna

Tuesday May 19th - Olympiahalle, Munich

Wednesday May 20th - Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt

Friday May 22nd - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

Sunday May 24th - Torwar Arena, Warsaw

Thursday May 28th - The O2, London

Friday May 29th - Manchester Arena, Manchester

Saturday May 30th - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Tuesday June 2nd - BIC Arena, Bournemouth

Wednesday June 3rd - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Friday June 5th - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Saturday June 6th - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday June 17th - Ericsson Globe, Stockholm

Friday June 19th - OverOslo, Oslo





Related Articles View More Music Stories