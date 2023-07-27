Perth Singer-Songwriter, Jay Wood Paints A Musical Portrait Of Love And New Beginnings With 'Initial Pulse'

Jay Wood's latest single promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt lyrics, soothing melodies, and profound messaging.

Jul. 27, 2023

West Australian alt-indie acoustic singer-songwriter, Jay Wood is about to unleash her eagerly awaited single, 'Initial Pulse' on Friday, July 28th, 2023. This release marks the second single from her upcoming EP, 'Respire,' scheduled for release on 1st September. Jay Wood's latest single promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt lyrics, soothing melodies, and profound messaging.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by the talented team at Norman Solander Studios, 'Initial Pulse' holds a special place in Jay Wood's heart as it represents her personal journey of rediscovering life and falling in love.

"This song was the first song I painstakingly managed to write after a long-time re-learning how to play my instruments post-accident," said Jay Wood

After a long period of re-learning to play her instruments following a life-altering accident and a Catastrophic Traumatic Brain Injury, Jay Wood poured her emotions into this song, depicting the joy and excitement of new love, with 'love' representing a deeper meaning of life itself. The title 'Initial Pulse' symbolises those first beats of the heart when encountering someone who sparks a newfound love and rejuvenates life-a fresh start filled with hope and anticipation.

Jay Wood's music is an embodiment of her life experiences and her unique ability to connect with listeners on an intimate level. Her skilful lyricism, passionate vocals, and humble demeanour allow her to effortlessly tug on heartstrings - offering insight into her own soul as well as encouraging reflection upon one's own life experiences. Jay's unique thoughts about love, life and everything in-between come alive through honest yet unconventional and at times "in your face" lyrics which touch audiences deeply.

With a songwriting style reminiscent of artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, Jay creates music with gentle melodies paired with deep narratives, making for an immersive listening experience.

It is Jay's hope that through the release of her EP 'Respire,' she can convey an inspiring message of resilience and determination. Although confronting numerous difficulties - from disability to being told she would never work again - Jay is living proof that human spirit remains resilient despite all odds. Her music serves as a powerful reminder that each of us has the ability to overcome adversity and reach for our dreams.

With 'Initial Pulse' and her 1st September forthcoming EP, 'Respire', Jay Wood invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery, love, and the pursuit of happiness. Her music serves as a reminder that we each possess the power to shape our own destinies and find fulfilment no matter the obstacles life presents us with.



