Perfume Genius Releases Full Concert Event via YouTube

To mark the one year anniversary of Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, Perfume Genius has made his 2020 live stream concert event available in full via Youtube. To watch click here. Filmed in Los Angeles at the Palace Theatre, Perfume Genius was joined by a 6 piece band as well as a string quartet and the set includes music off of his 2020 critically acclaimed album, as well as catalog selections. To date, this is the only time fans have been able to hear music from the new album in a live setting.

Watch the concert below.

Last year, Hadreas appeared Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing "Jason," on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert performing "Whole Life" for their #PlayAtHome series and performed "On The Floor" on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Set My Heart On Fire Immediately was released on Matador Records to worldwide critical acclaim. The album was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose.

It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences.

Following the success of the album, Perfume Genius released IMMEDIATELY Remixes, a companion album, remixed in original running sequence by Boy Harsher, Jenny Hval, A. G. Cook, Actress, Danny L Harle, Jaakko Eino Kaleivi, Jim-E Stack, Planningtorock, Initial Talk, Nídia, Westerman, Actress, Koreless and Katie Dey. Hadreas has said, "I was very honored to have all these incredible musicians rework these songs. I felt personally remixed listening to their versions, hearing the spirit of my song completely transformed was very magical. Each one feels like a little portal to a fed up shared world." The 2xLP will be pressed onto metallic silver vinyl, limited to an edition of 2,500 exclusive to indie record stores as part of Record Store Day on June 12.

Watch the concert here:

Photo Credit: Camille Vivier