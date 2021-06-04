Payday Releases 'House of Puke: The Complete Collection'

PAYDAY returns today with the release of her 'House Of PUKE' compilation album, featuring previously released tracks from all three volumes of her popular 'P.U.K.E. Tapes' (PAYDAY's Unbelievably Killer EP) series of EPs, plus three previously unreleased new tracks. 'House of PUKE' is out now via COR / TAN Records.

On focus track, "Ode To Soulja Girl," PAYDAY links up with Bay Area hip hop collective, AG Club, who recently dropped their debut album FYE (f Your Expectations) Pt 1 and Pt 2 earlier this spring, and whom she will be joining on tour as support for their upcoming North American tour this year.

Listen to "Ode To Soulja Girl" (feat. AG Club) HERE

'House of PUKE', which includes recent releases such as " Beam Part 2 " (feat. Jackboy) as well as P.U.K.E. Tapes Vol. 3 highlights " Dolphin ," with it's thumping, menacing bass line and actual dolphin samples, " Big Boy " where PAYDAY's motormouth lyrical acrobatics collide with the affirmation, "I'm a girl, I'm a girl, yeah I know, but I got a big mouth and a big boy flow" and " Cry " exploring "toxic masculinity" and the tendency for men to keep their emotions bottled up, doing everything in their power to maintain that stereotypical "machismo" image, alongside surefire classics like " Guts ," (which NYLON hailed as "a sweet lil' love song for the love-avoidant), " Lil Green Car " (from P.U.K.E. Tapes Vol. 2) and " Molang " (from P.U.K.E. Tapes Vol. 1) 'House of PUKE' plays like an ultimate PAYDAY Greatest Hits album.

On the origins of the 'P.U.K.E. Tapes' title, she explains, "I do so many different things...I'll make a poppier song, or I'll go in and really spit, or I'll get depressed. It's literally like puke, so I made this acronym with a deeper meaning: Payday's Unbelievably Killer EP. It's a random assortment of songs...like word vomit."

Listen to 'House of PUKE': The Complete Collection HERE

In other news, PAYDAY is confirmed to make her debut at Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago on Friday, July 30th and at Austin City Limits Festival on Sunday, October 3rd. PAYDAY will join AG Club on the road for their 2021 North American tour, which will kick off Wednesday July 28th in Minneapolis, with stops scheduled in Cleveland, Columbus, St. Louis, Kansas City, Denver, Salt Lake City, Brooklyn, Boston, Baltimore, New Orleans, Santa Fe, Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Ana, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, before wrapping up in Oakland, CA on Sunday, October 24th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit everyonelovespayday.com.

With the release of 'House of PUKE', PAYDAY keeps the momentum going, fresh off the release of "Beam Pt. 2" feat. Jackboy and her ILoveMakonnen collaboration, " Whoopsy " which Pitchfork praised PAYDAY for "demolishing her verse" with Rolling Stone lauding the rising artist for "tossing out brisk disses." The track appears on ILoveMakonnen's critically acclaimed new album, 'My Parade'.These tracks follow the release of 'P.U.K.E. Tapes Vol. 3', bolstered by PAYDAY's knack for spitting lyrics and her signature quick wit, complemented by production from heavyweights SickDrumz, Andy M from Death Grips, Wilie Tafa, Peter Lalich and Nick "Unknown Nick" Audino, and is the latest bombastic installment from her popular 'P.U.K.E. Tapes' series, the first two of which debuted in the summer of 2020, thus putting PAYDAY firmly on the map as one-to-watch.

This latest collection of commanding, genre-defying bangers is just the tip of the ice-berg of what's to come from the proud all-American blue-collar California-born and based (by-way-of Louisiana, Texas and Seattle) teen.

Earlier this Spring, SoundCloud named PAYDAY one of nine standout emerging artists to headline their new accelerator program, "First on SoundCloud", focused on dedicated investment in co-creating each artist's career milestones to help drive their long-term success. Since launching in 2018, emerging artists featured in "First On SoundCloud" include rising sensations Cuppy, Che Lingo, Baby Rose, Grammy Award nominee, Kehlani, and chart topper, Lil Tecca. For more information, please visit firston.soundcloud.com.

PAYDAY spent most her childhood traveling state-to-state with her family, wherever they could find work. Often an outsider at whatever school she found herself each month or year, PAYDAY grew increasingly angry at the world, eventually finding an escape in music and a reliable friend in a Nintendo DS and $14 dollar mic she purchased at Walmart. From 8-years-old, she immersed herself in poem and lyrics, raps and beats, eventually evolving into all things PAYDAY. "It's crazy, I went from being the weird new kid with a southern accent, to the cool kid who knew how to rap and produce music." Suddenly, the kids who once bullied her for being the weird outsider, all wanted to be her friend, and PAYDAY found her calling spitting rhymes and lyrics in the school playground and producing music in her bedroom.

Fast forward 2019, PAYDAY officially entered the scene and unintentionally amassed quite the cult following with the release of her debut single ' Super Thicc ,' which soon prompted A&R's and music blogs to come knocking. Inspired by everything from Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi, OutKast, and Kanye to Charlie XCX, Paramore and My Chemical Romance, PAYDAY is a welcomed and refreshing genre-defying voice for her generation. Having spent most of 2020 writing and recording music, PAYDAY is undoubtedly poised as one to watch and to break big in 2021.

'House of PUKE' is out now.

