Paul Minnich Releases New Single LAWN CHAIR LIVIN'

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Paul Minnich has released his summer anthem, 'Lawn Chair Livin'.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

About the Song

'Lawn Chair Livin'' is a nostalgic, country-rock celebration of the people, places, and traditions that bring us back to who we are. Minnich paints the picture from the opening verse: 'It's tailgates and dogs on grills / It's campfire stories that scare and thrill / It's small town fairs and their parades / That help to end our week-long charades.'

The song's message becomes even more personal as Minnich sings, 'It brings us back to who we are / And where we come from no matter how far / Life has a way of pulling us away / So grab your chair, plant yourself and stay.'

Then comes the big, easygoing chorus: 'Here's to a life, a life worth livin' / Load up the truck, get it stuck in the weekend / If you try to find me I'll be outside and in my front row to life, lawn chair livin'.'

With its rock edge, catchy hook, and unmistakable small-town charm, 'Lawn Chair Livin'' captures the feeling of a backyard cookout, a weekend by the dirt track, or an evening spent with friends and family. At its heart, it's a reminder to slow down, pull up a chair, and appreciate the life happening right in front of you.

About Paul Minnich

Bringing stories to life with a guitar in hand, Paul Minnich — known as The Lawn Chair Poet — is a country singer-songwriter based in Nashville and Pennsylvania with over 20 years of experience crafting songs rooted in life's joys, struggles, and everything in between. His music is inspired by what he calls 'Lawn Chair Livin',' a way of life centered around connection, community, and shared moments with friends and family.

Following a standout debut year in 2025, Minnich released multiple singles that landed on Apple Music editorials and earned support from the Academy of Country Music, Holler Country, and more. He has also been named to several artist-to-watch lists, including Got Country and Music Update Central.

'Lawn Chair Livin'' was produced by Dr. Ford and written by Paul Minnich, with distribution by Heart Songs Music Group.

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