Patrick Droney Shares Cover of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'

Gearing up for his anticipated return to the road, singer, songwriter, and celebrated Warner Records' recording artist Patrick Droney shares a striking cover of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball."

Droney reimagines the track with his signature guitar sound and richly soulful vocals, putting his own spin on and breathing new life into this pop smash. As always, his powerful delivery takes the spotlight front and center with nuance and spirit intact. "Wrecking Ball" hits in a different way altogether in his hands.

Next week, Droney launches the 26-city State of the Heart Tour in support of his critically acclaimed 2021 album, State of the Heart. This headline run kicks off February 11 at The Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX, visits major markets coast to coast, and concludes on April 1 at Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC. Supporting Droney on the tour will be artists paris jackson and morgxn. Additionally, Droney announced a 24-show acoustic Spring tour supporting NEEDTOBREATHE. From there, Droney kicks off summer with a performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 18 in Manchester, TN.

The State of the Heart Deluxe Edition adds five newly records tracks to the original version including "Like The Water," and Droney's take on the ZZ Top classic "Rough Boys (Feat. Bill Gibbons)." Patrick Droney continues to enchant, engage, and enthrall listeners everywhere. It has impressively amassed over 50 million total streams and counting in addition to receiving widespread acclaim. People Magazine raved, "Patrick Droney lets his soul shine...A gem of an album." American Songwriter Magazine observed, "Patrick Droney is highly adept at combining elements of hard-hitting pop-rock with the intimacy and tenderhearted observation of classic songwriting."

On stage, Droney is absolute powerhouse who exudes pure passion and rare precision - a "Must See" live attraction.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

% w/ morgxn

* w/ paris jackson

# w/ Drew Kennedy

**supporting NEEDTOBREATHE



%Feb 11 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

%Feb 12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

#Feb 14 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

%Feb 16 - Kansas City, MO - recordBAR

%Feb 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

%Feb 19 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

%Feb 20 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

%Feb 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

%Feb 23 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

%Feb 24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

%Feb 26 - South Burlington, VA Higher Ground Ballroom

%Feb 27 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall

%Mar 01 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

%Mar 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

%Mar 05 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

%Mat 06 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

%Mar 07 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

%Mar 16 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

%Mar 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

*Mar 19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space

*Mar 20 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

*Mar 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

*Mar 24 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Music Club

*Mar 29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

*Mar 30 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Apr 01 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

**Apr 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

**Apr 20 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

**Apr 21 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

**Apr 22 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

**Apr 24 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

**Apr 25 - Boise, ID - Boise State University - Morrison Center

**Apr 26 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts - Silva Concert Hall

**Apr 28 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

**Apr 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Venetian -

**May 01 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

**May 02 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre -

**May 04 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

**May 05 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

**May 06 - North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

**May 07 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

**May 09 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

**May 10 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium - Iowa State Center

**May 12 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Pavilion

**May 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

**May 14 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Theater

**May 15 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

**May 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Fountain Street Church

**May 18 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater -

**May 20 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

**May 21 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

**May 22 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

Jun 18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival