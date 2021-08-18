Patricia Lalor Announces Headline Shows for October 2021

Patricia Lalor has announced two headline shows for October 2021 and will play Dublin's Smock Alley on the 25th before playing the Courtyard Theatre, London on October 28th. Tickets are on sale now here.



Regarding the shows Patricia says, "I'm excited to get back on stage again! Especially because I'll be playing with my band for the first time and I won't be a loner on stage anymore!"



The announcement comes fresh on the back of the release of her brand new single 'Vessel'. Patricia's debut release on Atlantic Records takes her lo-fi pensive musings and builds upon her wise-beyond-her-years songwriting and delicate acoustic tones with an imposing string section to make a bold grand statement with her first release in 2021.



Released on Friday the track has received great support in Spotify's New Music Friday playlist as well as being featured in Top Tracks Of The Week selections from The Independent, Hot Press and Nialler9.



Regarding the single Patricia says, "'Vessel' is a song I wrote about how the world perceives you, about how it expects you to grow up and mould to what's happening around you / to you. I wrote it to kind of get a better understanding of it all but it just kind of made it all more messed up."



Patricia released a trio of critically acclaimed EPs in 2020 including This Is How We Connect, While You Stand So Tall, Do It Again and Sleep Talk, which saw the 15-year-old Wexford singer tipped as the next Billie Eilish, while also draw comparisons to the likes of Warpaint, beabadoobee and Clairo.



She turned the heads of tastemakers with champions at Radio 1 including Jack Saunders and Annie Mac, as well as achieving huge support from RTÉ in her Irish homeland, while press support came around the world from the likes of DIY Magazine, Refinery29, Indie88, 20 Minuten, Irish Tatler, Hot Press and more.



Patricia was included in a number of high profile end of year tips for 2021 including The Independent's 'Ones To Watch' and Sunday People's 'Legends Of The Future'. Spotify are also huge champions of Patricia Lalor and featured every original single from the singer in 2020 in the New Music Friday playlist.



Now returning in 2021 with a bolder sound than ever before, Patricia Lalor is set to continue to solidify herself as one of the most exciting new names to come out of Ireland in recent times.