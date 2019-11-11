Patriarchy's 'Asking For It' LP Out Now

LA snuff metal outfit, Patriarchy, has arrived with the release of their debut record, Asking For It. Along with the release they shared a new single and accompanying video, titled "He Took It Out". The video has two versions, one which is unrated and another that's a bit more PG. Stream the new videos and album up top, which is now out everywhere via DERO Arcade.



Patriarchy is a stunning and equally surprising collaboration between the "Predator Romantic" herself Actually (aka Actually Huizenga) - LA-Based multidisciplinary artist - and Andrew Means (3Teeth multi-instrumentalist), revealing a new focus toward the darker, heavier side of synth-punk/new-wave & industrial music.



Their fresh work explores themes of sex, power, subversion & death, with what appears to be an intense interest in Ancient Greek Mythology & 80's slasher films, a heavy dose of Mulholland Drive, and a sound that is equal parts ABBA and NIN.

Asking For It - TRACKLISTING

01. Asking For It

02. Burn the Witch

03. Hell Was Full

04. It Goes Fast

05. Maximus

06. He Took It Out

07. Sweet Piece of Meat

08. Grind Your Bones

09. I Don't Want to Die

10. Laid Down





