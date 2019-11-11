Patriarchy's 'Asking For It' LP Out Now
LA snuff metal outfit, Patriarchy, has arrived with the release of their debut record, Asking For It. Along with the release they shared a new single and accompanying video, titled "He Took It Out". The video has two versions, one which is unrated and another that's a bit more PG. Stream the new videos and album up top, which is now out everywhere via DERO Arcade.
Patriarchy is a stunning and equally surprising collaboration between the "Predator Romantic" herself Actually (aka Actually Huizenga) - LA-Based multidisciplinary artist - and Andrew Means (3Teeth multi-instrumentalist), revealing a new focus toward the darker, heavier side of synth-punk/new-wave & industrial music.
Their fresh work explores themes of sex, power, subversion & death, with what appears to be an intense interest in Ancient Greek Mythology & 80's slasher films, a heavy dose of Mulholland Drive, and a sound that is equal parts ABBA and NIN.
Asking For It - TRACKLISTING
01. Asking For It
02. Burn the Witch
03. Hell Was Full
04. It Goes Fast
05. Maximus
06. He Took It Out
07. Sweet Piece of Meat
08. Grind Your Bones
09. I Don't Want to Die
10. Laid Down