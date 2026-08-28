Patient Sixty-seven Signs to SBG Records, Releases New Single

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Perth, Australia-based metalcore band Patient Sixty-Seven has signed with SBG Records. To mark the signing, the band has released a new single, 'A Stitch In Time Saves None,' featuring Telle Smith of The Word Alive.

Built on emotional honesty, resilience, and a deep connection with their audience, Patient Sixty-Seven have spent the past decade transforming personal struggle into music that resonates with fans around the world. The new release continues that mission, pairing the band's emotionally charged metalcore with the presence of Telle Smith, in a collaboration underscoring the band's evolution.

Patient Sixty-Seven has built its identity on heart and perseverance rather than hype or industry shortcuts. Emerging from Perth, the band has grown from a local act into a globally recognized name within the modern metalcore community.

From their earliest releases, Patient Sixty-Seven have distinguished themselves through their willingness to confront difficult emotions head-on. Their music explores fear, grief, self-doubt, isolation, and the struggles that come with simply being human, turning those experiences into songs that offer listeners a sense of connection and understanding.

That vulnerability has helped the band cultivate a fiercely loyal and engaged fanbase. Patient Sixty-Seven's audience has never simply been about numbers; fans have shared their own stories, found comfort in the band's lyrics, and formed genuine connections with one another through the music. Over the years, that community has become an integral part of the Patient Sixty-Seven identity.

With the signing to SBG Records, the band is taking that community and its music into a new era.

'A Stitch In Time Saves None' showcases the band continuing to push their sound forward while maintaining the emotional intensity that has defined their work. Featuring Telle Smith, the track adds another dimension to Patient Sixty-Seven's already dynamic approach to modern metalcore and represents the beginning of a new chapter for the band.

With a decade of perseverance behind them and a global community standing beside them, Patient Sixty-Seven are proving that authenticity has no borders—and that sometimes the heaviest music can be the music that reminds you that you're not alone.

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