Parklife Announces Afterlife After Party Series

With less than three weeks left until things kick off, Parklife festival has dropped the wide-ranging line-ups for the official after party series Afterlife, with tickets available from Friday 24th May at 9am.



Taking places across five city centre venues on 8th and 9th June, Afterlife will join forces with a number of local, independent promoters to host four parties per evening with a varied selection of artists from the festival programme.



In the midst of an Ibiza residency alongside Camelphat and Fisher, local favourites Solardo will perform at Gorilla, a two-storey club in the heart of the bustling student quarter, on Saturday night for Afterlife Presents. The following night, the same promoters will head over to the Northern Quarter to host London selector O'Flynn and Homoelectric resident Will Tramp! to Soup Kitchen - everyone's favourite basement club.



Zutekh, another instantly recognisable Manchester party brand, bring the Manchester-born Willow toSoup Kitchen on Saturday, alongside Warehouse Project residents Krysko and Greg Lord. The next night sees them head to Gorilla with Liverpudlian DJ and producer Mella Dee, Belfast's Cromby and the resident Zutekh DJs.

Meanwhile Manchester's newest multi-purpose venue Yes enters the Parklife fray for the first time, with promoters Now Wave bringing sound designer Yosi Horikawa to the venue's 'Pink Room' on Saturday night, alongside a very special guest and the resident Now Wave and OHR DJs. The following night,Antics bring indie-pop outfit Kero Kero Benito to Yes for an intimate performance.



If this wasn't enough, Saturday also sees drum & bass and jungle crew Jungle Cakes locked in for a takeover of Manchester Academy which features a solid B2B2B with Ed Solo, Deekline and Randall, plus a range of others in tow. Hip Oldham Street venue The Bagel Shop are also in on the action, hosting anAnimal Crossing party on Saturday with Archie Hamilton and Laidlaw alongside the Animal Crossing DJs. Libero bring Joey Daniel, Olli Ryder & Luke Welsh, Mike Morrisey and Dan Costello to the club on Sunday.



With things kicking off in just over a fortnight, all tickets for the Parklife day programme are already completely sold out. The biggest edition to date, headliners include Cardi B, George Ezra, Solange, The Streets, Christine and the Queens and Migos. Also confirmed to perform across the weekend areDisclosure, Eric Prydz, Nas, Chase & Status, Mark Ronson, Major Lazer, DJ Khalid and Mura Masa.

AFTERLIFE 2019 LINE UPS



SATURDAY



AFTERLIFE PRESENTS @ GORILLA



SOLARDO plus support



ZUTEKH PRESENTS @ SOUP KITCHEN



WILLOW

KRYSKO

GREG LORD



NOW WAVE PRESENTS @ YES



SPECIAL GUEST TO BE REVEALED

YOSI HORIKAWA

NOW WAVE DJs

OHR DJs



ANIMAL CROSSING PRESENTS @ THE BAGEL SHOP



ARCHIE HAMILTON

ANIMAL CROSSING DJs

LAIDLAW



JUNGLE CAKES @ MANCHESTER ACADEMY



ED SOLO B2B DEEKLINE B2B SERIAL KILLAZ

RANDALL

JAZZY LIONESS

NUUSIC

HOSTED BY NAVIGATOR



SUNDAY



ZUTEKH PRESENTS @ GORILLA



MELLA DEE

CROMBY

ZUTEKH DJs



AFTERLIFE PRESENTS @ SOUP KITCHEN



O'FLYNN

WILL TRAMP!



ANTICS PRESENTS @ YES



KERO KERO BONITO SOUNDSYSTEM



LIBERO PRESENTS @ THE BAGEL SHOP



JOEY DANIEL

OLLI RYDER & LUKE WELSH

MIKE MORRISEY

DAN COSTELLO





