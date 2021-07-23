Parisian Captain Mustache Delivers Groovy Single 'Bleu Ciel'

French producer and DJ Captain Mustache has mastered his electronic music skill for many years, taking listeners to a refined and entrancing sonic landscape. As a follow-up to his last release 'Everything' featuring Play Paul, the superlative talent reveals a new infectious and captivating house hit, 'Bleu Ciel' via Bedrock Records. The latest offering promises to keep listeners moving on the dancefloor all night long.

Opening with a hard-hitting kick drum and simple melody, 'Bleu Ciel' delivers a sensational soundscape. The melody rises with a layered, airy synth, creating compelling dance energy and a feel-good atmosphere. The propelling and spacious track serves flawless percussion with a flowing sound, primed to mesmerize listeners with its masterful production.

Captain Mustache has been diligently working on his sound for many years. The Parisian producer radiates an authenticity that's like no other. His sound is inspired by the works of the 80's pioneers of Detroit Techno and Electroclash. His refined and entrancing production has landed him collaborations with the likes of Dave Clarke, Adamski, Chicks on Speed, and more. He has remained active with releases on labels such as Kompakt Records, Bedrock Records, Helena Hauff's Return To Disorder, and more.

As Captain Mustache continues to carve his path in the electronic dance scene, his expanding catalog of releases will give listeners a look into his musical prowess. The French talent primes himself as an artist to watch as he continues to push the envelope further with each subsequent release.

Listen here: