Parisi Release New Single 'Believe in Yourself'

Revered Italian producer duo PARISI are back with new single “Believe In Yourself” – a bright, euphoric slice of anthemic, hands-in-the-air dance music.

Following hot on the heels of "Tease" ft. UK rapper and vocalist Jelani Blackman – a dark, brooding, peak-time club record – and debut single proper, "U Ok?", a tour de force collaboration with Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso, “Believe In Yourself” zeroes in on yet another pocket of the widescreen, effervescent PARISI sound.

Written and produced in their home studio just north of London, this is music that showcases the depth, detail and deftness of touch that underpins their work; from rich, emotional, away-from-the-floor sonics to powerful, full-blooded club epics.

Written as an ode to the mesmeric, euphoric dance music that punctuated their teenage years, “Believe In Yourself” showcases PARISI at their boldest and most emphatic yet.

“When we look back at our journey so far we can’t help but remember those uncertain moments during which a word of support from our family or friends made things feel so much easier, and made us ‘believe in ourselves’”, explain Marco & Jack of PARISI.

“Would we be here today without those words of unconditional love and support? This is what this record is all about. Never underestimate the power of simple gestures. Everyone has a dream, everyone is fighting a battle — you never know the impact your words could have on someone else’s life.”

Born and raised in Salerno, Italy but now based just north of London, PARISI – comprised of brothers Marco and Giampaolo (aka Jack) – are an outfit firmly rooted in the future. Highly-technical producers, multi-instrumentalists and writers inspired by everyone from Daft Punk to Brian Eno, the pair also place technology at the core of their output via their ambassadorship with ROLI, quietly mastering new and unexplored tech to unique and unprecedented levels.

PARISI also boast an extensive list of songwriting and production credits, working on records with everyone from friend and frequent collaborator Fred again.. to Swedish House Mafia, Chris Lake, Elderbrook, Baauer and breakout stars, JOY (Anonymous).

Out now via Major Recordings/Warner Records, “Believe In Yourself” lands as the latest in a series of new PARISI singles sure to earmark them as ones to watch throughout 2024 and beyond – look out for more, soon.