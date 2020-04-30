Parcels Releases LIVE VOL. 1 In-Studio Live Album

Australian-born, Berlin-based Parcels releases an in-studio live album, Live Vol. 1, on April 30th via Kitsuné Musique/Because Music. It is accompanied by full-length visuals of the session which offers viewers an uninterrupted look into the band's performance process. With many across the globe in quarantine and tours on hold, Parcels brings the show directly to people's homes. A worldwide listening party and live chat with the band will take place on Tuesday, May 5th at 12:00PM ET at http://listeningparty.parcelsmusic.com.



Recorded live on tape and mixed on a hardware console at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin last fall, Live Vol. 1's 18 songs feature everything fans love about Parcels. A generous offering, filled to the brim with the band's hit songs, with a heightened live feel, and those experimentations and glorious transitions which give their performances a unique touch.

"For us two years ago, this idea was the perfect bookend to the debut album. A lush 24 track tape recording of all the album songs being performed in a classic studio," explains Parcels. "Surprisingly it still feels like a good idea now, which never really happens unless it's the right thing to do."

The video's director, Carmen Crommelin, speaks to the power of simplicity on her approach to the visuals, "The magic of Parcels needs no added narrative if you're lucky enough to witness them in creation. I wanted the camera to be both passive and intimate, so you could politely observe from a distance and walk through the room like a friend."

Parcels' music is never more powerful than in those fleeting, singular moments where uncertainty is met with adrenaline. Jules Crommelin, Noah Hill, Louie Swain, Patrick Hetherington and Anatole Serret - all of them singers and multi-instrumentalists - are ambitious, dedicated virtuosos with effortless vocal harmonies and relentless musical explorations.

In this constellation of incredible tracks, Parcels draws attention with fan favorites "Tieduprightnow" and "Lightenup," the heartwarming Daft Punk produced banger "Overnight" and the superb "Gamesofluck," played here with magnified intensity. "IknowhowIfeel," especially, stands out as a transcendental experience surrounded by two previously unreleased transitions, "Redline" and "Elude."

Following two EPs - Clockscared and Hideout - and "Overnight," Europe's coolest Australians, Parcels, won everyone over with their brilliant self-titled debut album. Their music balances light and darkness - infectious groove-based rhythms are often set against melancholy lyrics. With an unanimously acclaimed first album under their belt, these five fashionable boys have sailed the seven seas, touring their music from Brussels to Tokyo, and playing such venues as Rock en Seine and the legendary Coachella.

Live Vol. 1 will be available on Collector's Edition Double Black Vinyl on June 19, 2020 with preorder available at https://lnk.to/parcelslive.





