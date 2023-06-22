Palehound Unveils 'Independence Day' Single

The single is due out July 14 on Polyvinyl Record Co.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Palehound Unveils 'Independence Day' Single

Palehound has unleashed the raucous new “Independence Day” single & video today, the latest cut from their new album Eye On The Bat, due out July 14 on Polyvinyl Record Co.

The new song wrestles with a newfound emotional clarity over a fireworks display of masterful guitar, crashing percussion and Kempner’s signature croon.

They share, “The ending of a relationship that spanned the majority of my twenties illuminated a forked road that daunted me. In the aftermath of our breakup, I found myself dwelling on what that other life would have been like and who I would have become had we chosen differently, or even if circumstance or tragedy had chosen for us.”

Eye On The Bat is Kempner’s latest release since Black Friday (2019) and Doomin’ Sun (2021) by Bachelor (a collaborative project with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte). Recorded in brief stints across 2022 at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills, they stepped up to the soundboard for the first time, co-producing the new album alongside Sam Evian (Big Thief, Cass McCombs).

Kempner also credits multi-instrumentalist Larz Brogan, who they refer to as “my platonic life partner” and longtime member of Palehound since the Boston DIY days, as a vital part of making the album come together the way it did. 

Eye On The Bat is the biggest – and best – Palehound has sounded on record. It is not a hopeful record in content, but it presents listeners with a reminder that – if you made it through that, you’ll handle whatever comes next.

Palehound will kick off a North American headline tour tour this fall, making stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, DC, Seattle, Philly and more.  

North American Tour Dates - Tickets

# w/ Empath

$ w/ alexalone 

& w/ Jimmy Eat World

9/16: West Springfield, MA @ The Big E &

10/17: Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon # 

10/19: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/20: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #

10/21: Washington, DC @ Union Stage # 

10/23: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

10/24: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

10/25: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory # 

10/26: Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Third Man # 

10/28: Austin, TX @ TBA 

10/29: Oklahoma City, OK @ Factory Obscura

11/01: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $ 

11/02: San Diego, CA @ Casbah $ 

11/03: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $ 

11/04: San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel $ 

11/06: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $ 

11/07: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $ 

11/09: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $ 

11/10: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $ 

11/11: Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast $ 

11/14: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry $ 

11/15: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $ 

11/17: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $ 

11/18: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar $

Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

