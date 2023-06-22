PVRIS Shares Title Track Off Forthcoming New Album

Producer, singer/songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist PVRIS (Lyndsey Gunnulfsen) has released the title track of her forthcomingnew album EVERGREEN which drops on July 14 via Hopeless Records.

“If you search the definition of ‘evergreen’ you will find words like: enduring, timeless, fresh, unlimited, and renewal,” Gunnulfsen explains, “In our modern culture where everything is online, algorithm-based, and instantaneous, it feels like timelessness, longevity and connection could someday become dying concepts. More than ever, PVRIS has, and always will be anti-formula, anti-virality, and anti-instant gratification.”

Last month saw PVRIS share EVERGREEN’s “LOVE IS A…” and previous to that she dropped “GOOD ENEMY,” and “GODDESS,” a song that channels female rage, power, confidence, and autonomy all in one. She kicked off this album campaign with the release of “ANYWHERE BUT HERE” and “ANIMAL." Collectively, the singles exemplify PVRIS’ musical evolution incorporating elements of electronic, rock, and pop music.

EVERGREEN will mark PVRIS’ fourth studio album and is largely co-produced by Lyndsey Gunnulfsen alongside collaborators including Mike Shinoda, Y2K, JT Daly, and Dan Armrbuster. PVRIS will play a brand new show throughout the remainder of 2023, with 17 dates at the US Sad Summer Festival beginning on July 6, followed by a North American co-headline run, “The Godless/Goddess Tour,” with Poppy from August-September, and finishing with a stretch of arena dates in support of Fall Out Boy’s UK/EU fall tour.

Throughout her career, Gunnulfsen’s dynamic vocal abilities and instrumentation transcend effortlessly across her largely co-produced catalog, from enchanting and angelic harmonies, to aggressive and gritty deliveries that rival some of rock’s greatest.

EVERGREEN dynamically showcases Gunnulfsen’s multifaceted artistry, evolving from guttural, piercing delivery, to ethereal catharsis, with equal conviction and maturity. The result is an 11-track body of work that is a testament to PVRIS’ decade-long dedication to craftsmanship, resilience, and innovation.

PVRIS Tour Dates:

7/6 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place +

7/7 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park +

7/8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

7/11 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion +

7/12 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion +

7/14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center +

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann +

7/16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion +

7/18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

7/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Smale Riverfront Park +

7/21 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

7/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park +

7/23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater +

7/25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

7/26 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater +

7/29 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater +

8/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ^

8/19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

8/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom ^

8/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

8/25 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre ^

8/26 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas ^

8/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex ^

8/29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

9/1 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre ^

9/2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

9/3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre ^

9/6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

9/7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

9/9 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

9/10 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! ^

9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^

9/14 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues ^

9/15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY ^

10/17 - Cos Torwar - Warsaw, PL *

10/18 - Prague, CZ - Sportavni Hala Fortuna *

10/20 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum *

10/21 - Munich, DE - Zenith *

10/23 - Paris, FR - Zenith*

10/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Afas Live*

10/25 - Brussels, BE - Forest National*

10/27 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena *

10/28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

10/29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *

10/31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham *

11/2 - London, UK - The O2 *

11/6 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber Arena*

11/7 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena*

11/8 - Berlin, DE - Max Schemeling-Halle *

+ Sad Summer Festival

^ The Godless/Goddess Tour with Poppy

* supporting Fall Out Boy

About PVRIS

Since the inception of PVRIS in 2015, Gunnulfsen has catapulted the project across genres via three critically-acclaimed studio LPs beginning with 2014’s debut White Noise (Rise Records) which earned massive commercial success on Billboard’s alternative charts and world-wide critical praise.

PVRIS followed that with All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell which debuted in the Top Five of BIllboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart in 2017, in conjunction with momentous live debuts at Coachella, Reading and Leeds, and Lollapalooza.

In 2019, PVRIS’ electrifying third studio LP Use Me was unveiled via Warner Records, featuring the Marshmello-assisted alternative radio hit, “Hallucinations,” and numerous collaborations ranging from American hip-hop artist 070 Shake, to British pop-powerhouse Raye.

Photo Credit: Matty Vogel