POND Release New Single 'Neon River' & Announce Major Tour Including Rescheduled North American Dates

Pond—one of the most versatile, inquisitive, and accomplished bands of the psychedelic rock vanguard have released a new single, “Neon River” today.

The single is a delightful seesaw, shifting between gossamer spans of acoustic beauty and slicing, shout-out-loud paroxysms that suggest Led Zeppelin in trim fighting form. It's a new era of Pond, one that sees the band at their peak - matching the unbridled energy of their live show with unbridled creativity in the studio. Listen to “Neon River” HERE.

Pond on “Neon River”

This is a full on Pond Gemini song. Kinda tumbles through bucolic Gum (Jay Watson) larping, into Nick (Allbrook) in maximum Aerosmith spandex mode, with a brief detour into some kind of shoegaze instrumental section. The chorus is about the hollow half dead riverside shuffle of so many pre dawns of years gone by.

“Neon River” is accompanied by a video clip where a medieval LARP (Live Action Role Play) troupe meets a lonely hair-metal wanderer, who leads them on a pop-metal odyssey to fulfill their destiny. Shot on 16mm film, the video sees Allbrook pulling swords from stone and exploding out of confettified super banners like a pocket rocket, launching the troupe from pestilential medieval servitude, into glam rock ecstasy. The four minute fever dream comes complete with high speed chases, slow motion solo rock outs and stinging POND performances.

Pond's prowess in the live arena has been well documented. Fronted by multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Allbrook, Rolling Stone notes he “ooz[es] with that enigmatic frontman energy and charisma that would rival Jagger in his prime. Witnessing the symbiotic and devoted relationship between Pond and their fans evoke[s] the kind of enamored elation within that only live music can replicate. Watching this interaction unfold [feels] like magic in its most pure of forms.” The band will return to the road, hitting three continents throughout 2024.

First up is a previously announced run of Australia and New Zealand dates supporting Queens of the Stone Age. The tour kicks off in Pond's hometown of Perth on February 10th and wraps nearly a month later in Christchurch, New Zealand. In May, the band returns to the US for a rescheduled tour. Originally slated for 2023, the new dates will kick off in Nashville, TN on May 1st. Highlights include Mohawk in Austin, TX on May 7th, the Ogden Theater in Denver, CO on May 11th and the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA on May 16th. This fall, Pond will return to the UK and Europe for a major UK tour and select dates in Europe including Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and several dates throughout Germany. A full list of tour dates is below with new additions in bold.

Originally formed in the turn of the 2010's, as “a Royal Trux-cum-Cream power trio,” fronted by Allbrook with Jay Watson and Joe Ryan, Pond added Jamie Terry shortly afterwards, with James Ireland later rounding out the irrepressible five-piece. Ever prolific, Pond boasts an impressive nine studio albums in their ever expanding repertoire.

Pond possesses an ever-expanding performance resumé, having toured with Arctic Monkeys, MGMT and Flaming Lips. They have stunned at premiere musical festivals around the world including Glastonbury, Coachella, Primavera, Bonnaroo, Reading and Leeds, The Governors Ball, South by Southwest, St Jerome's Laneway, Splendour in the Grass and more. They have sold out countless venues around the globe from New York's Bowery Ballroom to Paris' La Gaite Lyrique and London's O2 Forum.

TOUR DATES:

USA 2024

Tickets onsale now from pond.band

Wednesday, May 1 | The Basement East - Nashville, TN

Thursday, May 2 | The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Friday, May 3 | Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, May 7 | Mohawk - Austin, TX

Wednesday, May 8 | White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Thursday, May 9 | Trees - Dallas, TX

Saturday, May 11 | Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Sunday, May 12 | Kilby Court Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

Wednesday, May 15 | The New Parish - Oakland, CA

Thursday, May 16 | Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

Friday, May 17 | The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Saturday, May 18 | The Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA

AUS 2024

*supporting Queens of the Stone Age

Saturday, February 10 | Red Hill Auditorium - Perth, WA*

Tuesday, February 13 | The Drive - Adelaide, SA*

Friday, February 16 | Mona Lawns - Hobart, TAS*

Sunday, February 18 | Torquay Common - Torquay, VIC*

Monday, February 19 | Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Melbourne, VIC*

Wednesday, February 21 | Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, NSW*

Thursday, February 22 | Hordern Pavillion - Sydney, NSW*

Saturday, February 24 | Broadwater Parklands - Gold Coast, QLD*

Sunday, February 25 | Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, QLD*

Monday, February 26 | Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, QLD*

Thursday, February 29 | Spark Arena - Auckland, NZ*

Friday, March 1 | TSB Arena - Wellington, NZ*

Sunday, March 3 | Wolfbrook Arena - Christchurch, NZ*

UK/EU 2024

Thursday, September 26 | Gorilla - Manchester, UK

Friday, September 27 | The Wardrobe - Leeds, UK

Saturday, September 28 | The Grove - Newcastle, UK

Sunday, September 29 | King Tut's Wah Wah - Glasgow, UK

Tuesday, October 1 | XOYO Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

Wednesday, October 2 | Thekla - Bristol, UK

Thursday, October 3 | Scala - London, UK

Saturday, October 5 | Le Trabendo - Paris, FR

Sunday, October 6 | La Grand Salon, Botanique - Brussels, BE

Monday, October 7 | Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

Tuesday, October 8 | Bürgerhaus Stollwerck - Cologne, DE

Thursday, October 10 | Hole44 - Berlin, DE

Friday, October 11 | Fabrik - Hamburg, DE

Sunday, October 13 | Vega - Copenhagen, DK

Photo Credit: Michael Tartaglia