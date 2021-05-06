PLEXXAGLASS Debuts New Mike Shinoda-Produced Single 'LILITH'

On-the-rise nonbinary icon PLEXXAGLASS has unveiled their new single "LILITH." The hauntingly powerful new single is a non-discriminatory rallying cry, reaching out to people of every gender and sexuality. Fans check out "LILITH" now, exclusively premiering with Hollywood Life here.

Courtesy of producer Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, some behind-the-scenes footage of the production of the track was streamed on Twitch, where Shinoda has a loyal following 138k strong.

On the newest single, PLEXXAGLASS shares, "'LILITH' is a reclaiming of bodily autonomy for all humans with or without reproductive organs. It's a rallying of folks within the entire sexuality and gender spectrum to denounce those who try to keep us from thriving."

Dark, haunting, ethereal pop music that stays with your very soul. Collaborating with producer Kevin Billingslea, debuting with "Lament en Route," solidified PLEXXAGLASS's one-of-a-kind sound that can draw comparison, but is still fully their own. You'll come for the femme-they aesthetic, and stay for the power vocals layered within a truly unique soundscape.