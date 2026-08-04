Photos: SULLYMAN THE THIRD Releases Concept Album CONDO FLORIDA

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Sullyman The Third (ST3), a New York-based rock band led by singer, songwriter, and pianist John Sullivan, has released CONDO FLORIDA, a concept album on South Tenth Records that revisits themes from the Eagles' 1976 album Hotel California and reframes them for a present-day baby boomer audience.





Sullivan began writing original rock songs in 1993, shortly after becoming a father, as an escape from the pressures of Wall Street. More than three decades later, that creative thread has culminated in a 10-song album that blends classic rock influences with present-day subject matter, generational reflection, and Sullivan's piano-driven songwriting.

The idea for Condo Florida took shape in 2024 as demos for the album came together. After seeing a clip of the Eagles performing at Sphere in Las Vegas and revisiting Hotel California on vinyl, Sullivan drew parallels between the anxieties surrounding America's 1976 Bicentennial and those surrounding its 2026 Semiquincentennial, including post-Watergate distrust, environmental concerns, and lingering questions about the American Dream.

'In 2026, many of the same concerns that framed America in 1976 are still with us, but now a lot of retiring boomers are heading to Florida,' Sullivan said. 'That's how the Condo Florida concept came together.'

Rather than imitate the Eagles, ST3 uses that historical framework as a launching point for its own perspective. The album explores relationship strain, environmental concerns, online dating, and life transitions through songs including 'Should You Love Again Without Me,' 'Less Ain't Ever More,' 'I Ain't Virtual To Thee,' and the Elton John/Billy Joel-influenced title track, 'Condo Florida.'

Sullivan launched Sullyman The Third as a solo project in 2018 after fronting three rock bands and two duo acts over 25 years. He began by recording a four-song EP featuring former Billy Joel saxophonist Richie Cannata and current Yardbirds guitarist Godfrey Townsend. After the isolation of the COVID era, he expanded the project into a full band in 2021, reuniting with drummer Steve Glover and bassist Gregg Steele from earlier projects and adding guitarist George Kurth, a college friend.

As the band developed, Sullivan sought advice from Pete Townshend of the Who on how to build visibility in a changing visual media landscape. That guidance pushed ST3 toward short-form visual storytelling. From 2022 through 2024, the band released three short music comedies that won a dozen film festival awards and helped establish a creative partnership with editor Matt Murphy, who later co-produced Condo Florida.

Much of the album's tracking and mixing was completed in New York at the Mix Palace by Murphy. Sullivan also traveled to London last August with his wife, Mary Pat, to record much of the lead vocal and acoustic guitar at Grand Cru, Pete Townshend's recording studio inside a converted barge docked near Tower Bridge, where he worked with engineer Michael Nyandoro while the Who rehearsed for their 2025 farewell tour.

'Walking into this floating studio felt like a Willy Wonka fantasy experience,' Sullivan said. 'My teenage rock idol was letting me record my songs using his gear, and the results were beyond anything I could have imagined.'

Two videos shot at Next Phase Sound Studios are also slated for release on YouTube, extending the project's visual component. With Condo Florida, Sullyman The Third aims to connect with listeners who grew up on classic rock and still want new music that reflects their stage of life.

'We made something more for us and the 'over 55' crowd at just the right time,' Sullivan said.

Condo Florida is available now on all major digital platforms. For more information, visit www.sullymanthethird.com

About

Sullyman The Third (ST3) is an independent rock band from Garden City, New York, founded in 2018 by singer/songwriter/pianist John Sullivan as a solo act and expanded into a quartet in 2021. The lineup includes Sullivan, drummer Steve Glover, bassist Gregg Steele, and guitarist George Kurth. After releasing 12 singles in 2021, ST3 followed with The Reset of Our Earth, Vol. 1 in 2022 and Vol. 2 in 2023, completed the soundtrack for Chat ST3 Ring Circus in 2024, and released Condo Florida in 2026. The band has also released three award-winning short music comedies, with Sullivan directing and ST3 serving as the main cast: Bad Steps to Rock Stardom (2022), A Note About Greed (2023), and Chat ST3 Ring Circus (2024), all available on YouTube.

Sullivan began writing original songs in 1993 and later launched Sullyman The Third as a solo project before expanding it into a full band featuring drummer Steve Glover, bassist Gregg Steele, and guitarist George Kurth. Portions of CONDO FLORIDA were recorded in New York at the Mix Palace and in London at Pete Townshend's Grand Cru studio, with production work from editor Matt Murphy.

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