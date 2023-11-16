Oya Paya Releases New Single 'Don't Ask'

The track is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

The night before brings joy before the morning after's pain and for globally-connected college funky punks, Oya Paya, their latest single, Don't Ask, quietly celebrates the point of view of people that see anytime pre-noon as a non-starter.

Hunched over coffee and wondering why the sunlight arrived so soon, the trio get floaty, denying fans their usual dose of wiry, cartoon college rock or 8-bit synth-laced wonky pop to leap into a deep pool of shoegaze/doom groove.
 
Hyped to the hilt on their emergence as Liverpool-based hot tips, forced to embrace digital means to keep the band together over continental divides and British Visa rules and defiantly pushing through to release their debut album next month, Oya Paya – made up of singer and guitarist, Maxime McGowan, bassist Saam Jafarzadeh and drummer Ashwin Menon – have already released two songs from their upcoming, long-awaited long-player.
 
Operator, committed to the Oya Paya style of scuffed sneakers and the sound of sweaty mosh pits, followed late summer's hazy Slow Slug as the full-length album, Slumped Up was announced for release on Fri 1 December 2023 with Tri-Tone Music. Adding Don't Ask to the short list of previews, the band shows a side of themselves that switches the usual order of neon-hued, sugared-up PM euphoria for an all-too-relatable monochrome AM mood. 
 
Of the single, Oya Paya collectively say: “Forged in the fires of our crusty morning angst. This song is for those of us who can barely string a sentence together before 11am. If you've ever had your day ruined by an early morning bust-up then you'll know the feeling of the song right away. Ultimately the motivation behind this tune was to make a smoky 90's alternative doom groove.”

Making it work between their home studios in the South East Asia, Merseyside and the south of England, all of Slumped Up's 12 tracks miraculously recall the energy and mayhem of the Oya Paya live experience, relaying the band's unshakeable belief that the band is bigger than borders. That live energy isn't forgotten, nor wasted, as the band continues on a path towards more live shows in the not-too-distant future to bring their long-awaited masterpiece to roaring life, all in down and dirty rock and roll venues.
 
Previous Oya Paya releases have received widespread critical acclaim across tastemaker media, including with DIY Magazine, Pop Matters and Earmilk and have been heard on air on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 and BBC Radio Merseyside.



