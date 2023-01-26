Oxymorrons Release Explosive New Single 'Enemy'

New York City's hip-hop fusion rock band OXYMORRONS - who have trademarked the term Melanin Punk to define their hybrid sound and the culture they are curating - continue their ascendency with the announcement of their signing to Mascot Records. They have kicked off this next phase with a brand-new single and video for the monster anthem-in-waiting "Enemy."

The release comes just ahead of the band joining Bad Omens for their sold-out European and UK tour in February and March.

The cultural melting pot of New York runs through Oxymorrons veins and bleeds into the unique cocktail that makes up their signature sound. After years of being told they were too rock for hip-hop or too hip-hop for rock, they committed to creating music that defies the arbitrary rules of genre classification. This is emphasised in their hook-laden new single "Enemy," which drips equal parts punk rock, throbbing electronica and swaggering hip-hop, all playing out through the eyes of a metaller in the belly of a mosh-pit.

The Queens-born brothers KI and Deee vocally bounce off each other with force and precision whilst guitarist Jafé Paulino and drummer Matty Mayz create a raging vehicle for the track - throwing musical styles in a blender and pressing crush. "When you're creating change, it seems like pushback is a natural thing that occurs," they say. "Push back from outsiders, family, friends and most of all yourself.

Enemy is about Oxys being true to who we are and letting our individuality shine. Just because we're comfortable being exactly ourselves doesn't mean we're against you. Once you understand and accept this, you will understand we are all one; we are not enemies!"

Shot and directed by Michael Danners / IamEyephotos, the "Enemy" video contrasts the sonic mood of the song by showcasing the band's fun, light-hearted side, "We strongly believe in the duality of life and not always having to present so seriously," they say. The video captures that ethos while playing off of the single cover art which introduces one of Oxymorrons new mascots, Ramel "Mel" the Melanin Punk Rocker.

The visual shows the band tapping into their inner child and joyfully engaged in a water gun fight, alongside live footage, 90s tinged nostalgia, and artistically placed datamoshing.

President of Mascot Records, Ron Burman, welcomes the band with enthusiasm, sharing, "From the first listen I was hooked! Oxymorrons sound is so infectious and so New York, and when I saw them perform live I had goosebumps and was blown away! I love their music, their energy and their positive vibes & knew we had to work together. We are so happy to have Oxymorrons be on Mascot Records and be part of our Mascot Label Group family!

Since the release of 2021s explosive 'Mohawks & Durags' EP on Jason Aalon Butler's (Fever 333) artist collective 333 Wreckords Crew, the band have brought their relentless live show to crowds across the US and Canada, playing with the likes of Anti-Flag, Neck Deep, Boston Manor, The OBGMs, Senses Fail, Pop Evil, grandson, Set It Off, as well as stage owning performances at festivals like Rockville, Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Upheaval, So What and more.

The EP became a catalyst; NOVA TWINS dropped "Green Vision" onto their Black Curriculum charity compilation, and The OBGM's featured a remix from the band on "The Outsah Tape." Their infectious sound has picked up support from Billboard, The Fader, Complex, VIBE, Hypebeast, Highsnobiety, Ebro Darden's Apple Music 1, Alternative Press, Kerrang!, Revolver, Upset, DSCVRD, Hot Topic and BBC Radio 1's Jack Sanders and Daniel P. Carter.

In February, Oxymorrons will be coming to Europe and the UK for their first tour, supporting Bad Omens for a sold-out run of 28 shows from 3rd February to 6th March. When asked about the tour, they shared, "We're ecstatic to finally be coming to Europe and the UK! And with the bros in Bad Omens. We're super grateful to them for inviting us. This will be our first time on that side of the world, and we cannot wait to meet all of our fans across the pond. We're hyped to bring our Melanin Punk to our fans overseas."

Witnessing their euphoric live energy is something special. "Playing live means the absolute world to us. It's where we connect to our higher selves and display our greatest passions. It's the place where we get to exchange our energy and purpose with the people in the audience. It truly is our church, our mecca, our place of higher consciousness. We bring everything we've got to every show and ensure everyone in attendance feels like they are becoming a part of our family/community and our movement."

Watch the new music video here: