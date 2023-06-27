Oxymorrons Announce 'Melanin Punk' Album & Drop 'Graveyard Words' Single

Boundary-pushing melanated punk band Oxymorrons are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated album, Melanin Punk, will release October 20th via Mascot Records. Accompanying the announcement comes the project's electrifying third single, "Graveyard Words," which boasts more of the band's diverse influences and innovative musicality.

"Graveyard Words" merges the captivating sounds of drum and bass with nods to the unique vibe of Turnstile meshed with a little bit of Kid Cudi. In an audacious exploration of their musical inspirations, Oxymorrons have again dared to create something entirely fresh and crafted a track that breaks free from conventions.

When asked about the inspiration behind “Graveyard Words”, Oxymorrons collectively explained, “It’s about speaking with intentions. Words carry weight and you can manifest positivity but also negativity with the things you say - on the extreme side of the spectrum it could cost you your life. It’s about the laws of attraction through words. The chorus sounds like a threat coming from an individual - like ‘yo watch yer mouth or I’ll f*ck you up’ - but it was really written from the perspective of the universe/karma warning us humans.

A small example is we try not to use the word ‘hate’ in our vocabulary when describing something we don’t like. We're not always successful, but just trying to remove that word so that we don’t attract hatred into our life and leave that portal open for hate to come through. You attract what you project, and we project positivity.”

"Graveyard Words" follows the success of the album's previous singles, "Enemy" and "Last Call," which have garnered widespread acclaim and solidified Oxymorrons' place as one of the most exciting and radical acts in music. Each release from Melanin Punk showcases the band's exploration of new sonic territories while staying true to their rebellious spirit and unapologetic authenticity.

The band's upcoming album derives its name from the concept of melanin as a unifying force transcending mere skin tone. Oxymorrons define melanin punk as an emblem of culture, a rebellious ethos, and a celebration of the shared human experience. The band sees themselves as representatives of the people, embracing the diversity that exists within humanity and using their music as a catalyst for unity.

They share, “It's about community, not division. Oxymorrons is for us, but the project represents the people and what brings us together. Our whole human existence is about connection. It's everyone in the band's uniqueness that makes us the crazy melting of sound and that's a great analogy to how we feel about the world as a whole.”

Oxymorrons describe their Melanin Punk album as “a cinematic experience” and “the most unique mixed baby you have ever seen” that builds upon the foundation laid by their EP, Mohawks and Durags. While the EP introduced listeners to an array of energies and vibes, the album takes fans on an immersive journey within each individual song. Melanin Punk symbolizes the culmination of the band members' diverse backgrounds, eccentricities, and flawless imperfections, resulting in an extraordinary artistic creation.

As they gear up for the album release, Oxymorrons will be smashing stages across the US on Corey Taylor’s solo tour. They excitedly shared, “Being co-signed by a legend and getting to rock out with him is insane. It's the universe working its magic. Corey Taylor first heard us on ShipRocked at the top of 2022 on a beach. Now we get to do it on land!”

Fans should keep their ears to the ground for more music, merch drops, tour dates, and exciting partnerships to come. They can keep up with the band via their website: https://www.oxymorrons.com.

COREY TAYLOR x OXYMORRONS TOUR DATES:

Aug 25 - The Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

Aug 27 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Aug 28 - The Fillmore Minneapolis - Minneapolis - MN

Aug 30 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

Aug 31 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

Sept 2 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO

Sept 5 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

Sept 7 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

Sept 9 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Sept 12 - The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

Sept 13 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

ABOUT OXYMORRONS:

The New York-based boundary-pushers have made a name for themselves in the spirit of change - building a movement from years of being told they were too rock for hip-hop, too hip-hop for rock.

They boldly committed to creating music that defies arbitrary rules of classification, cementing the band as early pioneers of the modern genre-blending revolution. Comprised of vocalists Deee and KI, drummer Matty Mayz, and guitarist Jafé Paulino, Oxymorrons have been on a major upswing over the last two years with the release of their incredibly innovative Mohawks & Durags EP and near non-stop touring, hitting the road with Neck Deep, Anti-Flag, Grandson, Pop Evil, Set It Off, Senses Fail, and Bad Omens.

The band have channeled their experiences, eclectic influences, and personal insights into their craft, hitting the studio in late 2022 and curating tunes that are their most authentic yet. With their sights set on changing the game, audiences should expect big things to come from these New York rockers.

Photo credit: Tommy Vo