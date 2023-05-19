Oxlade and Fellow Nigerian Superstar Flavour Release New Track 'Ovami'

What a year it has been for Oxlade. The 2023 Vevo artist to watch owns one of 2022's biggest hits with "Ku Lo Sa" and its remix featuring Camila Cabello, with more than 300M+ global streams and 5B+ TikTok views across the world.

Almost one year since the release of the now most viewed COLORS session in the past 4 years, the prince of afropop Oxlade is finally back with "Ovami" feat. Flavour, second piece of his much-awaited album "Oxlade From Africa", coming soon in 2023.

"Assembled real brothers, all from the eastern part of my beautiful country Nigeria. Tribalism is a major tool used by politicians to divide and cause chaos between the beautiful people of my country. I love and respect each and every tribe the same way as mine.

"Oxlade From Africa" (the album) is not just a body of work, it's meant to be a meditation for Africans at large and lovers of this special continent." -Oxlade

ABOUT OXLADE

Born Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan and raised in Lagos, Oxlade started his musical journey in the choir, then releasing his first songs on Soundcloud back in 2017. He caught the attention of Nigerian fans the following year with the release of his debut single "Shugar". Oxlade's international glow started in 2020 with his single "Away", making it to Rolling Stone's "Top 50 songs of the year 2020" and getting praised by Drake.

Oxlade owned the summer 2022 after unveiling "Ku Lo Sa" with a remarkable COLORS SESSION that counts 60M YouTube views today, making it the most viewed video of the platform in the past 4 years.

Thanks to a now iconic performance from the artist and a massive worldwide phenomenon on TikTok with 5B+ views, the track is among 2022's biggest global hits, with 300M+ global streams and 8 certifications ranging from gold to 2x platinum (France, UK, Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and more recently Brazil).

This success did not go unnoticed to GRAMMY award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer/songwriter, Camila Cabello who hopped into the now famous "KU LO SA" Remix, adding a breath of fresh air to the track.

Following this massive worldwide momentum, Oxlade is now ready to unveil his much-awaited album "Oxlade From Africa", coming soon in 2023!

ABOUT FLAVOUR

Flavour -- sometimes known as Flavour N'abania -- is a Nigerian singer/songwriter who rose to international fame in 2010 thanks to breakout singles like "Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)" and "Oyi (Remix)" from his second album, Uplifted.

Over subsequent releases like 2014's "Thankful" and 2017's "Ijele the Traveler", his mix of highlife and Afrobeat, usually sung in his native Igbo tongue, continued to yield hits, making him a major music icon all over Africa, and local pride in his native Nigeria.