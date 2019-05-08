Outlook Festival Announces Boat Party Lineups

Today, Croatian mainstay Outlook Festival announces the return of their much-loved boat parties with a number of long term partners and newer crews hosting lineups that will set sail over the Adriatic for one last time. Waving goodbye to Fort Punta Christo, today Outlook announces 35 killer boat parties taking place between Wednesday 4th - Sunday 8th September 2019. The 3-hour voyages on the Adriatic will be hosted by some of the leading brands and artists in the scene including, Metal Headz, Channel One, Subtle FM, Deep Medi, Critical, Swamp 81 and many more.

With something for everyone spanning a whole range of genres, the Outlook boat parties are not one to miss and the perfect way to wave goodbye to what has been an incredible 10 years for music on the Croatian island.

With tickets for the festival selling fast, customers are advised to act fast on tickets for what will be the final year at Outlook's stunning Fort Punta Christo location. To lock in a place at Outlook Festival head to: http://bit.ly/Out19_tkts. Tickets are currently available from £135 or customers can purchase the full festival package for £180 (weekend pass, opening concert, and camping).

Boat party tickets go on sale Thursday 9th May 2019 - 18:00 - https://bit.ly/2H8w95g

Thu 5 Sep 2019

SUBTLE FM - 12.00-15.00

TRANSATLANTIC BOAT PARTY - 13.00-16.00

VANDAL RECORDS - 15 YEARS - 13.00-16.00

SUB:MISSION - 15.45-18.45

THE NORTH QUARTER - 16.45-19.45

SPACE CADET - 16.45-19.45

1985 MUSIC - 19.30-22.30

THE MINE - 20.30-23.30

Fri 6 Sep 2019

MIXCLOUD - 12.00-15.00

BOOM BAP X TROPICO - 12.00-15.00

DRUM AND BASS ARENA -13.00-16.00

NAVY CUT - 13.00-16.00

HOT WUK - 15.45-18.45

SPENT SHELL - 15.45-18.45

CHANNEL ONE - 16.45-19.45

GENTLEMAN'S DUB CLUB - 16.45-19.45

RANDALL PRESENTS MAC II - 19.30-22.30

SIKA STUDIOS - 19.30-22.30

DISPATCH RECORDINGS - 20.30-23.30

SENTRY - 20.30-23.30

Saturday 7 Sep 2019

FLEXOUT AUDIO - 13.00-16.00

25 YEARS OF METALHEADZ - 15.45-18.45

MODE FM - 15.45-18.45

DEEP MEDI - 16.45-19.45

CRITICAL - 16.45-19.45

DEEP DARK & DANGEROUS - 19.30-22.30

SCOTCH BONNET - 19:30 - 22.30

SYSTEM - 20.30-23.30

SOUNDS OF THE SIR - 20.30-23.30

Sunday 8 Sep 2019

24HR GARAGE GIRLS - 12.00-15.00

KING GREEN CUTS - 13.00-16.00

HATCHA & FRIENDS - 15.45-18.45

SUBDUB - 16.45-19.45

SWAMP 81 - 10 YEARS - 20.30-23.30

WHEEL & DEAL 10 YEARS - 20.30-23.30





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You