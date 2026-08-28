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Osman Lets Love Take the Lead in New Single "ME ENAMORÓ"

The release includes an audio visual directed by Ángel Jiménez, now streaming on digital platforms.

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Osman Lets Love Take the Lead in New Single

Miami, Florida — Osman presents 'Me Enamoró,' a new single that showcases the artist's most romantic side through a fresh, melodic and heartfelt Afro Pop sound.

With a rhythm that invites listeners to move from the very first beat and an instantly catchy melody, 'Me Enamoró' captures that undeniable feeling of realizing someone has changed everything. Osman turns the excitement of falling in love into a warm, feel-good track where romance flows naturally alongside a production made to be felt and enjoyed.

The song was produced by Young Beat and written by Osman and Carlos Mérida Rodríguez, bringing together the artist's musical identity with the vibrant sounds of Afro Pop.

'Me Enamoró' is released under AP Global Music and continues to expand Osman's musical repertoire with a romantic, contemporary sound that connects from the very first listen.

The release is accompanied by an audio visual created by Ángel Jiménez, available alongside the song.

'Me Enamoró' is now available on your favorite digital platform.

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