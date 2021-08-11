Oscar Lang Releases New Single & Video for 'Yeah!'

Fast-rising multi-instrumentalist and artist/producer Oscar Lang has released "Yeah!" - the final single from his debut full length Chew The Scenery, out August 13 on Dirty Hit.

The track highlights the way love language can complicate communication as we reveal ourselves to the people we want in our lives and was created by Lang to "capture 90s old-school break-beats, mixed with a little bit of rock to keep it fun and vibey." PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE to watch the accompanying music video, which features Eliana, bassist for labelmate beabadoobee and Lang's real-life girlfriend.

"It's about trying to impress someone, but really just boring them instead," Lang admits about the song. "It reminds me of telling my girlfriend about all the weird little things I find interesting and her not really giving a s."

"Yeah!" joins the previously released singles from Chew The Scenery that embrace the impact and intensity of our feelings and how they are shaped by the environment around us. Lang's previous single, "Write Me A Letter" zooms in on the intensity of the feelings he experienced as his girlfriend prepared to leave to go on tour for a few months. "Thank You," reflects on accepting and embracing our mistakes, which allow us to grow and change for the better. "21st Century Hobby" dissects society's obsession with sharing our lives online and comparing ourselves to other people. "Stuck" captures the emotions and complicated feelings that are often attached to the embarrassing situations we replay in our minds, and "Are You Happy?" focuses on a friend going through a very hard time.

Chew The Scenery is Lang's most ambitious release to date, which spans topics such as growing pains, love, romance, friendships, and the pitfalls of social media on our collective mental health. All six singles demonstrate his versatility and growth as a songwriter and highlight's the albums scuzzy indie rock dynamics, orchestral grandiosity, and psychedelic flourishes.

Chew The Scenery furthers Lang's rise following a momentous 2020 which yielded the release of three EPs, Antidote to Being Bored, Hand Over Your Head and Overthunk. Lang's "Apple Juice" has been featured in EA Sports game FIFA 2021 while "She Likes Another Boy" has gathered over 13 million streams and found an audience on TikTok - the platform where "coffee," the track Lang produced for beabadoobee, has found viral legs in Powfu's "death bed (coffee for your head)," which has collected over 1 billion streams on Spotify alone. Along the way, Lang has also gathered praise from SPIN, Ones To Watch, All Things Go, BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Annie Mac, and Huw Stephens, The FADER, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, CLASH, The Guardian, The Sunday Times and others.