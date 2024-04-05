Orville Peck Releases 'Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other' With Willie Nelson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Groundbreaking country artist Orville Peck joins forces with the legendary Willie Nelson for a cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other,” his first release since signing with Warner Records.

Listen HERE.

Peck celebrates the release by announcing his upcoming project Stampede, a collection of duets with his favorite friends.

Peck has always come at country music from a wholly unique perspective, and now, he puts his own spin on a long-celebrated LGBTQ+ country anthem. Recorded by Ned Sublette in 1981, the song was subsequently tackled by Nelson in 2006, pushing the underground track to the mainstream. After Nelson asked Peck to record this version of the song together, the idea for the Stampede duets project came to life. Peck went on to perform the song at the icon's 90th birthday show at the Hollywood Bowl last year.

"Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other" is Peck's first new release since dropping his acclaimed sophomore album, Bronco, in 2022. A wholly original storyteller, the masked star's music has always pushed boundaries and defied expectations. In 2019, Peck's self-produced debut album Pony won rave reviews and delivered the singles "Dead of Night" and "Take You Back." By the time he released his second album, Peck had already carved out a niche for himself in country music, and well beyond, as evidenced by his upcoming Spring/Summer Man About Town cover. Pre-order the issue HERE.

Next month, Peck will hit the road on his Stampede headlining tour, which is on sale now.