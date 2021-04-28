Operation Song to Release 'A Salute to Gold Star Families'

Operation Song is sharing powerful stories about hope and healing through the gift of songwriting with A Salute to Gold Star Families. The 8-track album is dedicated to fallen military heroes and their loved ones. It's set to be released on Friday, May 28, Memorial Day weekend, and will be available through outlets where music is sold digitally and on CD in the OperationSong.org store. Pre-sales will be available on Friday, May 14 through iTunes and Amazon.



On the album, the non-profit organization teamed professional songwriters with loved ones of fallen military heroes to help transform their compelling stories into songs. Together, they wrote the tunes to honor our nation's greatest men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice. All proceeds from the recording project go back into the non-profit organization for continued programming and services. Operation Song programs are always provided at no expense to veterans, active-duty military and their families.



Songwriters performing on the album include Jenn Franklin, Victoria Banks, Aaron G. Barker Sr, Becca Rae Greene, Cindy Morgan, Hunter Wolkonowski, Marc Beeson, and Stephen J. Williams.



Gold Star mother Nanette West, co-writer of "My Hero, My Soldier, My Son," describes support from the organization as immeasurable in coping with the loss of her son, First Lieutenant (1LT.) Kile West, while also helping to ensure his sacrifice is never forgotten. "Working with Operation Song has been one of the most uplifting things I have ever been able to be a part of, not only being able to share the life story of my son but keeping his memory alive," West says. "I truly admire the singer/songwriters' talent and professionalism, and heart from the founder and directors of Operation Song. I will forever be thankful."



On Memorial Day (May 28) of 2007, Lieutenant (1LT.) Kile West was killed in the line of duty.



SiriusXM host Storme Warren knows first-hand about the impact of Operation Song as a dedicated board member. "It's humbling to hear the stories of our veterans and Gold Star family members," says Warren. "The sacrifices, the heartache, the pain and the pride. And then to hear those stories come to life through music truly connects listeners to the personal experiences of military families. It is an honor to work closely with these families and the generous songwriting community in helping to share these songs of hope, healing and service."



Operation Song Executive Director Kyle Frederick says the album project highlights the need for continued outreach and services. "This process and these recordings have given me a crystal-clear perspective on why it is essential that we, as a community, provide every support option possible for our veterans, active-duty military and their families," he explains.



More than 950 songs have been produced since Nashville-based Operation Song began in 2012. Participants range from veterans of WWII to those currently serving in the military. The organization was founded by GRAMMY® and Dove Award-nominated songwriter Bob Regan. He's penned over 200 songs for critically acclaimed artists such as Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Randy Travis, Billy Ray Cyrus and more. Regan has scored 11 ASCAP Most Performed Song awards and continues to serve as Operation Song's President of the Board.



For more information on programs and ways to get involved, visit operationsong.org.