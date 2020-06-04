One Night Records Presents 'Lockdown Town'

One Night Records, a brand-new immersive music event and venue, launches 'Lockdown Town' this October 2020 at a secret London Bridge location, it is announced today [04.06]. For a limited initial run, the exciting new live event, the first of its kind to be designed as a social distanced experience, will offer guests the chance to spend a unique night out together with a group of friends or family in a specially designed safe environment.



The show begins with Rock & Roll bursting out of the constraints of the 1950s, and travels back in time. Audiences will watch the devil and country music dance at the crossroads, lose themselves in Harlem Jazz, soul, rhythm and blues, and at last arrive spinning into rag time and Spanish Flu.



The producers are pleased to announce that as the first socially distanced immersive event, One Night Records provides a safe environment to spend a night out with up to four family members or friends, once again enjoying an evening of live music, food and drink. Stepping into the secret venue, individual groups embark on this specially curated musical journey. Limited spaces for each night are on sale, alongside staggered arrivals, to ensure social distancing and further measures are in place with the guarantee to meet all official guidelines on events and gatherings.



Tim Wilson, Managing Director of One Night Records, founder of VAULT Festival and long-term collaborator with Punchdrunk and Secret Cinema, says: "We're going to do it safely, but we're going to get people back together and we're going to give them an amazing night. The social distancing is part of the show so guests won't notice it. We want to give Londoners something to book now and to look forward to."



Entering the hidden tunnels of the One Night Records experience, an unexpected immersive journey awaits, leading through a melodic maze right into the heart and soul of music. From Rock & Roll, Blues, Ragtime, Jazz and everything in between, One Night Records is a unique time machine, a celebration of music and music makers, and London's escape from lockdown.



Talking about the musical ambitions behind One Night Records, Tommy Hare, Head of Artists and Repertoire at One Night Records, says: "If the late, great Chuck Berry was right about the rocking pneumonia, then a shot of Rhythm & Blues is the only cure... and we're opening the dispensary here in London, so come and get your fix!"



Evoking a unique and electrifying sense of nostalgia with a modern, Rock & Roll edge, the One Night Record experience is propelled by some of Britain's most ground-breaking and exciting underground food pioneers. Each night, innovative and cutting-edge food and beverage packages will be available, curated by visionary food specialist and Award-winning baker David Wright. Guests can expect the unexpected, from British classics with a twist to contemporary ration boxes, all specially designed to fuse into and complement the immersive musical experience.

One Night Records premieres on Friday, 2 October 2020 and runs until Thursday, 31 December. Tickets for One Night Records will be available from Thursday, 4 June 2020 via Www.onenightrecords.com

Related Articles View More Music Stories