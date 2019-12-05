Ollie Releases the Music Video for 'Broken Down'

Ollie releases powerful music video for his latest single "Broken Down. "The Canadian Pop Sensation, who just hit 592,000 monthly Spotify listeners, plans to release his debut album in 2020

Watch the video below!

"I started writing music as a way to deal with the things that I've been through in my life. Somehow writing down a lyric or singing a melody that sounds like how I feel is so comforting. It makes whatever I'm going through in that moment feel less powerful, almost as if I can control it," says Ollie, the Canadian pop sensation who just this week released the debut music video from his upcoming 2020 album. "I wrote this song from my own perspective, as well as a friend of mine who I watched go through a very difficult time, getting these thoughts and stories off my chest has helped me tremendously."

Ollie doesn't shy away from engaging with his rapidly growing and vocal fans, including 592,000 listeners on Spotify and 40,000 Youtube subscribers. "I get a lot of messages and comments from people talking about how a certain song was able to impact their life, or how they found a form of comfort through my words," he says, "I try and spend as much time as I can everyday talking with my fans one-on-one, not just about my music, but on a personal level, something 'More Than Music'."

Ollie first emerged on the hip-hop scene after a life-changing car accident sparked an awakening, leading him to leave his athletic dreams behind and drop out of university.

It was music that Ollie turned to as a form of therapy. Music was always one of his passions, but not something he seriously pursued until coming face-to-face with death. Ollie shifted his focus to creating dynamic deliveries and engaging lyricism to reflect his experiences - including those concerning overcoming obstacles, facing adversity, and being proud of who you are. This path lead him to become the person he is today - an artist inspiring others using the mantra, "More Than Music."

Pulling inspiration from Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, Rock, and Country, the latter of which stems from small town upbringing, Ollie's music presents itself as a unique catalog of sounds and cadences. Moreover, Ollie's skillset highlights his ability to adapt to different genres effortlessly, creating a series of lyrical paintings that are not only captivating, but immediately relatable.

"I started off being heavily influenced by hip-hop, and as time went by, I learned to appreciate a lot more music. When I began exploring different genres, my music and sound started to take form. I found my voice," notes the Toronto-based artist.

Early in his career, Ollie was heavily involved in the YouTube community. At the age of 16, he opened his first YouTube channel and began uploading gameplay commentaries. This eventually drove him to create a music channel where he would promote the sounds of up-and-coming artists. Ollie's desire to promote other undiscovered talent only further inspired him to begin releasing his own music under an alias that took form from his father's childhood nickname.

He began writing, recording and releasing these songs, quickly getting featured in videos of popular gamers and personalities, building awareness around his music in the YouTube community. This subsequently translated to over 40K subscribers on YouTube, and over 590K monthly listeners on Spotify. In turn, this created an unbreakable bond between an artist and his constantly growing fanbase.

With the Lost EP's (released 01/25/19) momentum behind him, Ollie brought his music to the live stage touching fans across Germany, UK, US and Canada. As this exciting year continued into September, Ollie captured the attention of LA rising star Phora, who invited him to support on a string of sold out shows in major US markets.





