Olivia Neutron-John to Hold Special Performance at Puscifer the Store

Puscifer the Store, an eclectic retailer of new and used vinyl, is proud to welcome Olivia Neutron-John for a special in-store performance on Monday, July 1 at 7:45 p.m. The live set will feature songs from Olivia Neutron-John's new self-titled album, released in May -- the artist's first new album in four years,

Olivia Neutron-John is an intriguing solo project from musician Anna Nasty, who also plays bass for punk band Chain and the Gang, as well as Neonates. The few singles released under the Olivia Neutron-John name feature primitive keyboard and drum machine sounds, layered with heavily-filtered vocals. The new album is Nasty's first release as Olivia Neutron-John since 2014's INJURY TRAIN AND I'M NEVER GETTING OFF IT b/w VULNERABILITY.

Admission to the live performance is free. Capacity in the space is limited, so guests are encouraged to arrive at the store early. Before the set, guests will be able to purchase albums and other Puscifer-branded merchandise , and order Arizona wine and craft beer from Four Eight Wineworks in the back of the store. The Merkin Vineyards Pizza Wagon will be serving gourmet pizza, fresh salads and locally-sourced hot dogs just outside the store. This is an all-ages show, but guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Olivia Neutron-John's performance marks the fifth in an ongoing series of live, in-store events at Puscifer the Store. Previous performances include an acoustic set by industrial doom metal artist Author & Punisher, singer/songwriter Carina Round, Phoenix-based Okilly Dokilly and Rhode Island-based performance artists Big Nazo.





