Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'

Canadian singer-songwriter and rising superstar, Olivia Lunny, released her new single, 'Heartbreak on Repeat' (Infinity & Recordings / UMG Music Canada / Virgin Music). The track, which encourages listeners to reclaim their power amidst heartbreak, showcases Olivia’s versatility and undeniable pop prowess.

“'Heartbreak on Repeat' celebrates the power of self-love and unapologetic independence,” shared Olivia. “In the pursuit of our dreams, I’ve learned we must prioritize our own happiness, even if it means leaving a trail of broken hearts behind. I hope this song empowers fans to embrace their own journeys, and the beauty that comes with the chaos of love and heartbreak!"

This is only the latest from the vocal powerhouse. Earlier this year, Olivia caught the world’s attention with her hit single, 'TIMEZONE.' In the US, the song soared up the charts making it her Top 40 debut and to date is one of the sole independent records to break the Top 40 this year.

'TIMEZONE' was preceded by the empowering ‘VIBE CHECK’ — which saw Olivia team up with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Yachty collaborator, Bhad Bhabie — and ‘WONDERLAND’, which brought her unapologetic energy for another infectious, breezy earworm.

About Olivia Lunny:

Olivia delivers a dynamic breed of pop, instantly infectious, but full of emotional depth. After taking up guitar and writing her first song at age 12, the Winnipeg native soon ascended to national fame, earning a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Pop Artist of the Year when she was 17 and scoring a Top 40 hit in Canada with her 2019 single “I Got You.”

The following year, she won the Young Canadian Songwriter Award from the SOCAN Foundation, inked her label deal with Universal Music Canada/Virgin Music, and released her debut EP, To The Ones I Loved.

In 2021, Olivia released her debut self-titled album featuring stacked hits such as disco-pop banger "Who Could Say No" and retro-vibed fan favorite "Sad To See You Happy."

Continuing to captivate listeners with her spellbinding vocals and incredibly resonant lyrics, Olivia has collectively amassed more than 15 million global streams and garnered media support from the likes of iHeartRadio, Billboard, Official Charts, Paper, tmrw mag, Refinery29, Nylon, Pride, The Line of Best Fit, and Parade among many others.