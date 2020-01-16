Acclaimed 2-time CMA Group of the Year and 2-time ACM Group of the Year, Old Dominion announce U.S. leg of the "We Are Old Dominion Tour" kicking off in May. The tour will hit 13 cities with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce set to open on select dates. See routing below and click HERE for more info.

Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey said, "We are so excited for this line up! We've had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now. Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us!"

To close out 2019, Old Dominion gained another No. 1 hit single on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts with "One Man Band." With over 219 million streams, this marks the band's eighth consecutive No. 1 and biggest song to date. They are set to perform the single on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, January 20.

The news of their eighth No. 1 single came on the heels of the band's self-titled third album debuting at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. The band co-produced the entirety of the album for the first time alongside longtime collaborator Shane McAnally.

Last month, the band also performed two special nights in Niagara Falls, ON at the Avalon Ballroom Theatre as "An Evening With Old Dominion, The Band Behind the Curtain." During these shows, fans saw the band showcase a setlist of chart-topping hit songs they've penned that have been recorded by other artists, as well as the stories behind the songs. Watch it HERE.

Old Dominion will now make their return to Canada for the the Canadian leg of the "We Are Old Dominion" tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick set to kick off next month. This summer, the band will join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification 2020 stadium tour which will see them hitting stadiums across the nation as well as performances at several fairs and festivals throughout the summer.

Newly added "We Are Old Dominion" Summer Tour dates:



May 05 - Key West Amphitheater - Key West, FL

May 14 - White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro, NC ^^*

May 15 - Volvo Car Stadium - Charleston, SC ^^*

May 20 - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Tuscaloosa, AL ^^*

May 21 - The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL ^^*

Jun 04 - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row - Westbrook, ME ^^*

Jun 05 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY ^^*

Jul 16 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA *

Jul 17 - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's - Stateline, NV

Jul 22 - Brandon Amphitheater - Brandon, MS ^^*

Jul 23 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR ^^*

Aug 20 - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park - Simpsonville, SC ^^*

Aug 21 - PNC Waterside Pavilion - Solomons, MD ^^*

^^ - Dustin Lynch

* - Carly Pearce

Canadian "We Are Old Dominion" Winter Tour dates:

Feb 06 - Toyota Center - Kennewick, WA ^

Feb 07 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC ^~

Feb 08 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC ^~

Feb 10 - CN Centre - Prince George, BC ^~

Feb 11 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC ^~

Feb 13 - SaskTel Centre - Saskatoon, SK ^~

Feb 14 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB ^~

Feb 15 - Brandt Centre - Regina, SK ^~

Feb 20 - Leon's Centre - Kingston, ON*~

Feb 21 - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON *~

Feb 22 - Sudbury Arena - Sudbury, ON *~

Feb 24 - Memorial Auditorium - Kitchener, ON ^~

Feb 25 - Peterborough Memorial Centre - Peterborough, ON ^~

^ - Mitchell Tenpenny

* - Carly Pearce

~ - Meghan Patrick

Chillaxification Summer Stadium Tour dates:

Apr 18 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Apr 25 - Miller Park - Milwaukee, WI

May 02 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

May 09 - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

May 16 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

May 22 - Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX

May 23 - The Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

May 30 - Heinz Field - Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 06 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

Jun 13 - Busch Stadium - St. Louis, MO

Jun 27 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

Jul 05 - Bobcat Stadium - Bozeman MT

Jul 11 - Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

Jul 18 - CenturyLink Field - Seattle, WA

Jul 25 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Aug 01 - So Fi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

Aug 08 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

Aug 15 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI

Aug 22 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

Aug 28 - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA

Aug 29 - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA

Also appearing at:

Jan 18 - Kiss Country Chili Cookoff - Miami, FL

Jan 22 - 25 | Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa - Cancun, MX

Mar 07 - C2C Festival - Berlin, Germany

Mar 08 - C2C Festival - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mar 13 - C2C Festival - Dublin, Ireland

Mar 14 - C2C Festival - London, England

Mar 15 - C2C Festival - Glasgow, Scotland

Jun 12 - Country Thunder Iowa - Forest City, IA

Jun 19 - Moondance Jammin Country Fest - Walker, MN

Jul 10 - Country Concert - Fort Loramie, OH

Jul 31 - Country FanFest - Tooelle, UT

Aug 02 - Oregon Jamboree - Sweet Home, OR

Aug 06 - Sioux Empire Fair - Sioux Falls, SD

Aug 07 - Mississippi Valley Fair - Davenport, IA





Related Articles View More Music Stories