Offset & Warren Hue Join Forces on New Single 'Slopes' From '1999 Write the Future'

Continuing their unstoppable run of genre-blurring releases, new music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE unveil their latest single, “SLOPES,” featuring Indonesian rapper Warren Hue and Offset.

Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, “SLOPES” is another hip-hop-heavy gem from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE's anticipated debut project, set for release this year. Pairing 88rising artist Warren Hue with Migos member and trap veteran Offset, “SLOPES'' is a confident and braggadocious track, with Hue and Offset passing triplet flows and boastful lyrics back and forth.

The 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE project kicked off last month with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, melding the Toronto jazz outfit with the acclaimed Buffalo MCs signature styles. Alt singer-songwriter Eyedress was tapped for the second single, “rUN tHE FaDE,” earlier this month, a shoegaze-influenced record accompanied by a trippy music video with a guest cameo from Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson).

Last week, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE released “LiGhT rAiLs” featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross, an infectious record produced by redveil with hard-hitting bars and a bouncing beat, praised by UPROXX as “electric.”

A new expansive experience featuring music, content, and more, stay tuned for more information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.