Object of Affection Release 'Run Back' Single

Object of Affection's highly awaited debut album Field of Appearances, which has garnered early acclaim from Stereogum, Post-Punk, Revolver, LA Weekly, Brooklyn Vegan, New Noise Magazine and more sees its release this Friday via Profound Lore.

The album's ten songs explode in character, contrast, and excitement. Exploring themes of reflection, insufficiency, and Déjà vu. Its final, catchy single "Run Back" is about settling into old bad habits and taking the longer, much more daunting path to recovery, especially as it relates to love. It's available today alongside a striking video directed and edited by Jeremy Stith (Fury).

On Field of Appearances, Object of Affection tap into the primitivism of said members' diverse projects while elevating their capacity for atmosphere and melody. Hints of gloomy punk, forlorn new wave, and down-and-out Regan-era alternative rock reverberate in their sound, not as pastiche but in sonic kinship to the austerity and fatalism embedded in the previous generation's desperate and dejected anthems.

With the inclusion of drum machines, synthesizers, acoustic guitars, and auxiliary percussion, Field of Appearances highlights the band's sophisticated evolution and experimentation.

Field of Appearances was meticulously crafted with Grammy-nominated producer Alex Newport (Bloc Party, At The Drive-In), emerging engineer Phillip Odom and features contributions from Bre Morell (Temple of Angels, Crushed) and Brittney Beppu. The result is timeless, exceedingly memorable, and refreshing addition to the alternative music landscape.

Object of Affection have already shared the stage with accomplished peers Ceremony, Fiddlehead, Special Interest, Gulch, Dazy this week they hit the road for a west coast run with Glitterer. Full list of dates below.

(L-R) Object of Affection is: Madison Woodward - Guitar (Fury, Lock), Remy Veselis - Guitar (Death Bells), Colin Knight - Vocals, Garrett La Bonte - Bass (La Bonte), Nick Nadel - Drums.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo by Kris Kirk