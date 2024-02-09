Oakland Rain To Release Evocative Country Ballad 'If You Were A Song'

Norwegian Indie folk-pop / Americana duo Oakland Rain prepares to steal the hearts of fans across the globe with their upcoming release, "If You Were A Song."

Part of their double full-length debut album "Twin Flames," the pastoral country ballad, is a heartfelt tribute to the band's connection to its American heritage and their maternal grandfather's love for American country and folk music. Rich with delicate finger-picked guitar, fiddle, banjo, and the sumptuous interlace of Oakland Rain's harmony vocals, paints a vivid picture of nostalgia. The imagery includes scenes like a Mustang muscle car and the tranquility of being by the ocean with the wind in your hair. The influence of Simon & Garfunkel is palpable in the harmonious vocals of the twin sisters, Maren and Charlotte Wallevik.

Both the song and their upcoming album explore the intimate and revelatory topics of identity, the symbiosis of being twins, and the inner conflict between fear and freedom. Maren and Charlotte, mirror twins with opposing characteristics, have crafted a highly-anticipated double full-length debut album, "Twin Flames," organized by color and genre. "Twin Flame Part 1: The Evergreen," set to release in August 2024, explores an elegant, Americana earthiness inspired by their time in Northern California and their grandfather's musical preferences. This side of the album delves into the realism of life, exploring themes of self-evolution, compassion, mental health, social engagement, and nature.

The release of "Twin Flame Part 2: Heavenly Blue" in spring 2025 will further showcase the duo's versatility, gracefully delving into Nordic fleeting alternative pop. The album's conceptual and thoughtfully curated project is a testament to the transformative experience for Maren and Charlotte, both personally and artistically.

"The title Twin Flames felt like us-we are literally twin flames-the music on the album is influenced by the dualities that shape us," says Maren. Charlotte adds, "These two albums are our expression of the human condition. The green side is the realism of life, and the blue side is escapism and imagination. We need both-you can show courage and still hold fear. They can and do coexist."

Don't miss the enchanting journey through the contrasting landscapes of "Twin Flames" as Oakland Rain's lead single "If You Were A Song" continues to push boundaries and share their unique perspective on the human experience.