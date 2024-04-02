OYSTERBAND Extends 'A Long Long Goodbye' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OYSTERBAND will extend their “A Long Long Goodbye” tour with the announcement of a further series of headline shows this November.



While recognised as one of the UK’s foremost folk-rock bands and an unparalleled live proposition, the band confirm the decision they made recently to call time on their touring career.



Intending to bow out on a high, Oysterband will serve up a resolute reminder of their captivating live performances and immortal songbook as they chart a special Autumn tour around some of their favourite UK towns and venues that have supported them all these years.



Kicking off in Shrewsbury on 4th November, the 20-date run will see the band travelling the length and breadth of England, from Bodmin to Bruton, Manchester to Maidenhead and beyond. Tickets for these shows will go on sale this Friday 5 April @ 10AM.



These new shows come in addition to Oysterband’s previously announced “A Long Long Goodbye” dates with June Tabor, in which they will be performing alongside the English folk singer who has guested on some of their greatest works, for the final time. The remaining tickets for those fixtures are on sale now.



Speaking about their upcoming shows Oysterband say:



“The reaction to our first announcement has been far greater than we ever imagined it would be. We’re genuinely moved by people’s desire to say what the songs have meant to them."

OYSTERBAND - ‘A LONG LONG GOODBYE’ TOUR

Thu 3 Oct 2024 - Birmingham - Town Hall w/ JUNE TABOR

Fri 4 Oct 2024 - Bristol - Beacon w/ JUNE TABOR

Sat 5 Oct 2024 - Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion w/ JUNE TABOR

Sat 12 Oct 2024 - Manchester - RNCM Concert Hall w/ JUNE TABOR

Sun 13 Oct 2024 - Sunderland - The Fire Station w/ JUNE TABOR

Tue 15 Oct 2024 - Leicester - De Montfort Hall w/ JUNE TABOR

Sat 19 Oct 2024 - London - The Barbican w/ JUNE TABOR

Mon 4 Nov 2024 - Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn ** JUST ADDED **

Tue 5 Nov 2024 - Chester - Storyhouse ** JUST ADDED **

Wed 6 Nov 2024 - Leeds - City Varieties Music Hall ** JUST ADDED **

Fri 8 Nov 2024 - Bodmin - St Petroc's Church ** JUST ADDED **

Sat 9 Nov 2024 - Bruton - St Mary's Church ** JUST ADDED **

Tue 12 Nov 2024 - Maidenhead - Norden Farm Centre ** JUST ADDED **

Wed 13 Nov 2024 - Milton Keynes - The Stables ** JUST ADDED **

Thu 14 Nov 2024 - Bury St Edmunds - The Apex ** JUST ADDED **

Sat 16 Nov 2024 - Kendal - Brewery Arts Centre ** JUST ADDED **

Mon 18 Nov 2024 - Manchester - Band On The Wall ** JUST ADDED **

Tue 19 Nov 2024 - Beverley - East Riding Theatre ** JUST ADDED **

Wed 20 Nov 2024 - Sheffield - Memorial Hall ** JUST ADDED **

Fri 22 Nov 2024 - Hertford - Corn Exchange ** JUST ADDED **

Sat 23 Nov 2024 - Cranbrook - Queens Hall Theatre ** JUST ADDED **

Sun 24 Nov 2024 - Wimborne - Allendale Centre ** JUST ADDED **

Mon 2 Dec 2024 - Exeter - Phoenix ** JUST ADDED **

Tue 3 Dec 2024 - Exeter - Phoenix ** JUST ADDED **

Wed 4 Dec 2024 - Portsmouth - The Wedgewood Rooms ** JUST ADDED **

Thu 5 Dec 2024 - Stroud - Subscription Rooms ** JUST ADDED **

Fri 6 Dec 2024 - Emsworth - Emsworth Baptist Church ** JUST ADDED **



Tickets are on sale from this Friday @ 10AM here:

www.alonglonggoodbye.live