OPTIC SING Release New Single 'Exhibitionist'

Optic Sink defy categories, shape-shifting from cold wave to psychedelia to distorted noise rock.

Optic Sink defy categories, shape-shifting from cold wave to psychedelia to distorted noise rock. In the process-which frequently occurs in a single song-they claim unchartered territory as they cathartically fragment and reassemble sounds, concepts, and verbal constructs. The conflict they define is life in America in 2020, finding beauty in the journey despite what the final resolution might be.

Today they've revealed new track "Exhibitionist" which "is about the identity crisis that comes from our on-screen presence," Optic Sink's Natalie Hoffmann explains. "From the pressure to constantly commodify yourself, market yourself, appear to be a certain thing -- the BEST thing -- on social media, to the cold machine eye on the other side that is always watching, taking notes, fitting all of us neatly into its algorithm, and selling this idea of the best version of ourselves back to us. And the overwhelming evidence is that we're buying it, but what are we actually paying for it?"

The new single debuted via FLOOD alongside a playlist of songs that inspire the duo and their ever changing sound. Read more here and listen / share the playlist here which includes hits from Depeche Mode, Alexander Robotnick, The Stranglers and more. Optic Sink is out October 2 on Goner Records - pre-order it here

Listen to the new single here:

Photos courtesy of the artist.

View More Music Stories Related Articles