OMEN//SKYE Releases New Single And Lyric Video "Vanquish"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Maryland-based metalcore band Omen//Skye have released their new single and lyric video, 'Vanquish,' available via Arson Theory. The track is the latest single from the band's most recent EP, The Thoughts That Haunt Us, and is available on all major streaming platforms.

Produced by Drew Licurgo and Six:Eight Audio, 'Vanquish' is an emotionally charged track centered on one of life's darkest battles: finding the strength to keep going when everything feels lost.

The composition for 'Vanquish' was largely written by former guitarist Brian Baugus, with chorus lyrics composed by Josh Grzywacz. Vocalist Nick Troisi developed the verse lyrics and overall concept, drawing directly from his own battle with addiction.

At its core, 'Vanquish' is about reaching the lowest point imaginable and making the conscious decision to persevere. The song explores the struggle against addiction, depression, and suicidal thoughts while ultimately delivering a message of resilience and choosing life.

Troisi shares, 'I was down and out, I thought that this was the end. But I picked myself up and started fighting again. It's a conscious choice between life and death, and when it comes for you... DON'T. GIVE. IN.'

Blending cinematic atmosphere, crushing riffs, and emotionally charged melodic hooks, Omen//Skye continue to establish themselves as one of the Mid-Atlantic's most promising heavy acts. Built on the foundation of explosive live performances, the band seamlessly merges the intensity of classic metalcore with the innovation of the genre's modern wave, forging a sound that is both familiar and unmistakably their own.

With its crushing instrumentation and deeply personal message, 'Vanquish' captures the moment when surrender and survival stand on opposite sides of a decision. Rather than romanticizing the darkness, Omen//Skye confront it head-on, transforming personal struggle into an anthem for anyone fighting to find their way back.

'Vanquish' is available now on all major streaming platforms via Arson Theory.

As Omen//Skye continue building momentum, they have become known for delivering high-energy performances that leave a lasting impression. Their growing catalog of releases and relentless drive have earned them support slots alongside artists including If Not For Me, Tallah, Resistor, Yosemite In Black, Waking the Cadaver, The Wise Man's Fear, and Softspoken, positioning the band for continued expansion onto the national touring circuit.

Upcoming Tour Dates

9/13 - Supporting ENOX @ Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD

Omen//Skye

Nick Troisi - Lead Vocals

Joshua Grzywacz - Vocals / Rhythm Guitar

Dillon Thatcher - Drums

Dominic Buie - Bass

Introducing Kenny Baquol - Lead Guitar

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...