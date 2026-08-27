YOU SEEM PRETTY PINK FOR A BAJA BLAST to Launch With Olivia Rodrigo

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Taco Bell is introducing YOU SEEM PRETTY PINK FOR A BAJA BLAST, a pink twist on the MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST drink, in partnership with Olivia Rodrigo. The drink debuts August 29 exclusively at Taco Bell's Live Más Cafés and at Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival before arriving at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide for a limited time on September 24.

For years, Olivia Rodrigo has made Taco Bell and MOUNTAIN DEW Baja Blast part of her routine. Now, the longtime fan is putting her own stamp on the sip with You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast, the first-ever pink twist on the iconic drink.

Blending MOUNTAIN DEW Baja Blast's signature tropical lime flavor with refreshing pink lemonade notes, You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast debuts August 29 exclusively at Live Más Cafés before arriving at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide for a limited time on September 24. The collaboration will also come to life through limited-edition merchandise, immersive fan experiences and a first-of-its-kind activation at Olivia's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival on August 29.

'One of my favorite drinks ever is a MOUNTAIN DEW Baja Blast, so I genuinely cannot believe You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast is real,' says Olivia. 'I'm so excited for everyone to try it at Daisy Chain Fields and at Live Más Café in just a few days!'

An Obsession Years in the Making

Inspired by Olivia's favorite flavors, Taco Bell blended the signature tropical lime taste of MOUNTAIN DEW Baja Blast with the refreshing flavor of pink lemonade, creating a vibrant pink twist inspired by her new musical era. Plus, the collaboration extends beyond the beverage itself, with a playful name inspired by Olivia's new album and custom Pretty Pink packaging designed to capture her unmistakable aesthetic.

For a drink inspired by one of Taco Bell's biggest beverage fans, there was only one place to launch it: Live Más Café, the brand's home for bold beverage innovation and the go-to destination for unexpected sips. On August 29, fans can be among the first to try You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast and receive a free sticker with purchase at Live Más Café locations across Southern California, Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas, while supplies last. As one of the first beverages to debut at Live Más Cafés before hitting menus nationwide, You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast marks an exciting new chapter for the brand's growing beverage concept.

Beginning August 29 Live Más Cafe fans can enjoy:

You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast (Small $2.99 / Medium $3.19 / Large $3.39) - The iconic tropical lime flavor of MOUNTAIN DEW Baja Blast, elevated with a refreshing pink lemonade twist inspired by Olivia Rodrigo's favorite flavors.

'When someone loves Taco Bell as much as Olivia does, the opportunity goes far beyond creating a new drink,' said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. 'We built a whole world around that shared love – from Live Más Café to Daisy Chain Fields Festival – for the fans who love them both.'

'The best partnerships create something fans didn't see coming. That's what we've always aimed to do with Taco Bell,' said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Away from Home. 'Supporting Taco Bell's collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo gave us the opportunity to transform the iconic tropical lime flavor of Mountain Dew Baja Blast into a bold expression of her creativity, delivering a fresh experience fans could get excited about.'

A Weekend with a Little Extra Flavor

To celebrate the launch, Taco Bell is bringing You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast to the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival and transforming the Live Más Café in Irvine, CA into the ultimate destination for fans to experience the collaboration. From immersive photo moments and opportunities for exclusive merch to themed café takeovers, fans can step into Olivia's Pretty Pink world wherever they celebrate.

UCI Live Más Café Takeover (August 28): Fans visiting the Irvine Live Más Café will have the first opportunity to purchase the You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast ahead of launch as part of an Olivia-inspired takeover featuring her music in store, photo moments, and personalized tote bags free with purchase while supplies last.

Live Más Café Giveaway: You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast hits Live Más Cafés across California, Las Vegas, Dallas and Houston, bringing the Olivia-takeover to even more fans with themed décor and exclusive sticker giveaways while supplies last.

Daisy Chain Fields Festival (August 29): You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast will also have a starring role at Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival. Festival goers can step inside Taco Bell's immersive experience for sips of the signature drink, opportunities for limited-edition merchandise, interactive fan moments, photo opportunities inspired by Olivia's latest era, and more.

The First Sip Goes National

On September 24, You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast will be available for a limited time at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, giving fans everywhere the chance to experience Olivia Rodrigo's colorful take on the iconic favorite. Fans looking for an extra-cool twist can also head to Live Más Cafés, where the You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast Freeze will be available for a limited time.

You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast Freeze (Regular $3.89 / Large $4.09) - Available exclusively at Live Más Cafés, the frozen version delivers an icy take on the You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast experience.

To celebrate the nationwide launch, Taco Bell Rewards Members can unlock an exclusive Pretty Pink Tuesday Drop on September 29th: the limited-edition Pretty Pink Picnic Kit, complete with the You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast Blanket and basket – everything fans need for the ultimate MOUNTAIN DEW Baja Blast picnic.

Taking the Sip International

Following its U.S. debut, You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast will arrive at participating Taco Bell locations across Canada for a limited time beginning October 1. The expansion gives even more fans the chance to experience Olivia's pink lemonade spin on the beloved beverage.

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