Nu Deco Shares “Unholy' From New 'Duende' EP

Miami’s renowned orchestra NU DECO ENSEMBLE shares the new track “Unholy,” a bold, cinematic take with an edgy hard rock sound, off their forthcoming Sony Music Masterworks debut release, Duende, set for release on July 21, and available now for preorder and presave.

Known for blending genres and bringing fresh energy to orchestral music, Nu Deco introduces a hyper-charged bridge and brings uncontainable energy on “Unholy,” thus creating a version of the Sam Smith and Kim Petras mega hit song as epic as the original. Accompanying today’s track release is a live performance video of “Unholy."

“Unholy,” the second track from Duende, follows the debut release of “LA FAMA,” a cinematic and soaring take on Rosalía’s hit song. Nu Deco takes the bachata rhythms of “LA FAMA” to new heights with boisterous horns, energetic percussion, and a colorful string-boosted crescendo.

Nu Deco Ensemble showcases six new tracks on Duende, blending genres and styles with the orchestra’s signature sound that combines elements of classical, Latin, pop, indie rock, and electronic music.

Along with “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras and “LA FAMA” by Rosalía (feat. The Weeknd), listeners can expect to hear Nu Deco Ensemble’s unique arrangements of the chart-topping Latin song “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, plus “Packt Like Sardines In a Crushd Tin Box” and “Everything In Its Right Place” by Radiohead.

Rounding out the EP is an immersive original song by Nu Deco Ensemble entitled “Black Elk Peak.” The result is a truly unique sound that showcases the orchestra's versatility and adaptability, a testament to their commitment to breaking down boundaries and forging new paths beyond classical music.

Led by Jacomo Bairos [Co-Artistic Director and Conductor] and Sam Hyken [CEO and Co-Artistic Director), Nu Deco Ensemble redefines what an orchestra is in the 21st century. The ensemble has been gaining a reputation as one of the world’s most exciting and innovative classical ensembles, known for its ability to blend genres and bring new, dynamic energy to the classical music world.

Their mission is to create transformative musical experiences that inspire and connect by building a collaborative, inclusive, and sustainable community of artists, students, and audiences.

“Nu Deco Ensemble is special because it relies on people coming together from different backgrounds, experiences, and musical tastes. Everyone brings something to the table,” says Sam Hyken of the orchestra.

“We aim to be an orchestra that’s relevant now,” adds Jacomo Bairos. “We want to be current, but in an orchestral framework. We’ve found if you speak to modern society and stay on the edge of what’s sonically happening, you can genuinely make some noise. You can hear us doing LCD Soundsystem and Bernstein and Copland in the same show. We like to create diverse concerts to bring a lot of people in, and that was our same goal with the new EP, Duende.”