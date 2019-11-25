Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band Share 'Nightmare Forever' LP

Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band have shared their latest LP, Nightmare Forever via Castle Face Records. The record is filled with robust instrumentation and a beautiful arrangement that is both captivating and unparalleled to today's sound. Earlier this month, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band shared the first video and second single, "Caberfae Peaks" with The Austin Chronicle. Combining their own jazz fusion sound with high medieval fantasy in a stunning 10-minute adventure.

Last month, Nightmare Forever was announced via The 405 with the release of their debut single, "Elf Curse." praising, "the band is pulling out many of its tricks across a relatively concise runtime. The composition is appropriately wild, while the technical quality of the instrumentation is off the charts."

"The wizard's gaze cast over a distant landscape bits of ash and motes of incinerated earth float in the air the smell of ozone and fried metal sting the villager's noses.

But hope's bell rings eternal! A flower of beauty is standing up in the sole ray of sun the clouds are withering away, retreating back to dark cloaks behind crusted-over frost-fractal windows. Darkness cannot usurp the crown light is king and will eliminate the darkness, chase it, out of the unfathomable corners and brush away the webs of evil...remnant factions will always remain but they will be hunted with pure magical riffage.

These are the peaks and valleys of the mighty Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band, conceptual in feel and flow a lovely lilting ride and then, up through the floor boards, a warrior incants into the frothing night a huge band, heavy and tumultuous like a war machine rumbling thru the ash clearing the way for folks to continue their idyll. Dreamy and lucid keys, strings, drum corps, slippery guitar and buff bass, ripe flutes and breezy vocals. For fans of Embryo, the Mothers, Pink Floyd, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Moody Blues, the Stark Reality, and Placebo. They're from Austin, Texas but you'd swear it's from 1972 Europa-Mothership. Like their vodka it surpasses expectations and fing crushes." -John Dwyer

Listen to the EP below.

Nightmare Forever - TRACKLISTING



01. Nightmare Theme

02. Caberfae Peaks

03. Elf Curse

04. Seahorse Retreat

05. Pity In The City

06. Dosing The President

07. Donny's Trip

08. Singing A Single Song Of Satan

09. A Wizard Of The Wind

10. Nightmare Forever





