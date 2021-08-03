Noga Erez Releases Bonus Track 'Sunday'

Today, Powerhouse singer/songwriter/producer Noga Erez and creative partner ROUSSO release "Sunday," a bonus track off her "contagiously fun" (Stereogum) and "bombastic" (PAPER) new album KIDS (City Slang). The airy, orchestrally-tinged track captures Noga's crisp and introspective songwriting abilities as she laments the loss of a close one.

"'Sunday' is a beloved song that Ori [Rousso] and I wrote in the early stages of working on the album," Noga explains. "It's a song about trying to hold on to someone that you already know you are about to lose. Even though it is so dear to our hearts we couldn't find a place for it on KIDS. Now a few months after the release of the album, we wanted to give more people the chance to hear it."

Fresh off the heels of her festival debut at Lollapalooza on Sunday, Noga will kick off her 45+ date US and European headlining tour with electro-R&B singer Rozet and Richmond, Virginia based rapper McKinley Dixon, who have been confirmed as openers across select dates. Selling out her recently announced New York City Bowery Ballroom show on September 21 in less than a week, Noga has added a second Bowery Ballroom date for the following night (Sept 22). In addition, Nogal will perform at several coveted festival spots this fall including Firefly, ACL Fest, Shaky Knees, and Outside Lands.

Noga's bold sophomore album KIDS comes packed with chart-worthy outspoken pop anthems for the 21st century. It showcases Noga's style, growing into a crisp bombastic sound she crafts with her creative and life partner, Ori Rousso. Its earworms and crisp productions are locked around lyrics that deal with the personal and the political; mortality and loss; war and peace, insecurity and ambition.

Photo Credit: Dudi Hasson